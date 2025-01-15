Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TikTok star has pleaded guilty to beating his influencer girlfriend after they had sex in a hotel room, before telling her ‘I love you so much’.

Rabih Houchar, aged 27, initially denied assaulting Tara Eslami but later admitted what he had done. He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actually bodily harm in court and is now awaiting sentencing.

Eslami, who is also known as Tara Eve online and has more than 22,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, travelled from Melbourne to Sydney to celebrate the birthday of fellow social media star Alia Elhassan in June 2024 when the incident occurred, according to the MailOnline.

The boat party attracted a crowd of popular TikTokers. Videos posted online showed the party-goers travelling in luxury cars, dancing on a yacht while sipping champagne, then heading to a room at a hotel.

About 1pm the day after the party, Eslami had lunch with Houchar, who she had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for eight months. The couple argued during the meal but Eslami described the disagreement as “nothing major”, according to a statement of facts tendered in Downing Centre Local Court.

After lunch the pair returned to room 1006 at the Vibe Hotel in Sussex Street where Eslami began reading text messages from a female friend Houchar didn't like. At a bail hearing in August, it was alleged Houchar told Eslami “I don't like the girls you are hanging out with” then took her phone off her and cracked the screen.

TikTok star Rabih Houchar has admitted assaulting his influencer on/off girlfriend Tara Eslami and is awaiting sentencing. Photo by Facebook/Rabih Houchar. | Facebook/Rabih Houchar

The Supreme Court heard Eslami took her phone back and said “I'm going to call the police. I should have done this earlier.” Houchar then kissed Eslami and told her “I'm sorry, let me fix this, I'm sorry. I shouldn't have reacted the way I did, let's go and buy you a new phone now.” He repeatedly apologised and asked for the chance to fix things, according to the statement of facts.

“The victim realised the accused had calmed down and became empathetic and both engaged in sexual intercourse,” the statement said. “After the sexual intercourse the accused said ‘we can part after this, you don't need to go to the cops’.”

Houchar, who is a father, then showed Eslami pictures of women on Snapchat, insinuating that he could be with another woman. A further argument started and Eslami walked towards the door but Houchar grabbed her arm and stopped her from leaving the hotel room.

She told him “I’m not scared of you” and repeated her intention to go to the police. “You're not gonna scare me this time - just leave. I'm going to to go to the police and show them my phone. I have voice recordings from before,” she added.

Eslami packed her bag and went towards the door once more but Houchar pulled her back by the shirt, causing it to rip. He then dragged Eslami by the hair across the floor to the bed and started punching her in the face.

“The victim can't recall how many punches as it happened so fast,” the statement of facts said. Eslami felt dizzy and suffered a cut lip and a bump to her forehead.

When Houchar had assaulted Eslami he walked away and started punching himself in the head. She grabbed Houchar by the arms and told him to calm down. He questioned her, saying “why are you doing this to me? We can fix this, I love you so much.”

Eslami got Houchar to sit on the bed and got something cold from the fridge to apply to his head. He then tended to his own injuries and Eslami then took her opportunity to try to leave but he grabbed her arm and pulled her back to the bed.

He continued to apologise and Eslami told him “f*** off, please leave me alone, I'm done, I don't ever want to see you again.” Houchar then got on top of Eslami and punched her in the head. She begged him to stop but he used his legs to hold her still. He then said: “Stop? I'm going to jail”, before Eslami then managed to escape.

Police arrived at the hotel about 7.40pm and spoke to Eslami and Houchar separately about what had happened. The next day Houchar pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, destroying or damaging property and stalk or intimidate, and he was refused bail

He was granted bail, however, on August 19. He then pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Downing Centre Local Court on November 29 when the other charges with withdrawn. An additional charge of common assault was also dismissed.

At the same time magistrate Janet Wahlquist imposed a two-year apprehended domestic violence order to protect Eslami from Houchar. Houchar, whose TikTok account 'dior_onma_body' no longer has any videos on it but still has 16,800 followers, is banned from using the internet as part of his bail conditions.

Houchar, from Guildford in Sydney's west, will face a sentencing hearing later this month.