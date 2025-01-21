Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mum influencer Nara Smith has told her fans that she was involved in a “wild” car incident after driving down a snowy road.

23-year-old Smith, who lives with her husband Lucky Blue Smith, age 26, and their three children; daughters Rumble Honey, four, and Whimsy Lou, nine months, and son Slim Easy, three, took to her Instagram Stories to share the details of her ordeal.

The TikTok star said she she had a “wild” night where her car ended up “sliding down a hill” and “almost skidding off” the road. On her Instagram Stories, she shared five photos which show how events unfolded as she said she was still “emotional just thinking about it”.

She told her 4 million followers: “Last night was wild! As I was driving home it started snowing. I thought I would make it but ended up with my car sliding down a hill and blocking the road and my tires spinning out.”

She went on to say that she was helped by “the nicest guy” who “helped [her] drive [her] car to the closest parking lot which happened to be in front of a cute French restaurant.” She then shared an image of a plate of food and explained how her bad fortune then turned in to good fortune: “I ended up having the most amazing dinner and waiting for the snow plows to come.”

After having her meal, the social media star then made another attempt to move her car, with the help of more people from the restaurant. “An hour before the restaurant closed the streets looked like I might be able to make it home so I got in my car and attempted. Well... I didn't make it up the hill so the head chef got in my car and had everyone push it with no success. The neighbor saw us struggling and tried pulling my car onto the main road with no success.'

She then posted a photo of her car being pushed through the snow at night. “My wheel ended up breaking so I left it there for the night. The owners of the restaurant were so kind and drove me home,” she said.

In her last past about the incident, Smith thanked the Good Samaritans who helped her along the way. “This was the wildest experience with a lot of anxiety and tears. I met the kindest, most pure hearted people last night and I couldn't be more grateful.

“After sliding down the hill and almost skidding off the side of the road, I was on the phone with Lucky and said a prayer. Everything that transpired after that was divine intervention. Everytime I felt helpless or too upset to even form a clear thought, there was some kind stranger helping me.

“Whether it was driving my car for me, parking across from me and giving me emotional support, or the plow driving ahead of me to make sure I made it safely. I'm getting emotional just thinking about it.”

Smith has drawn millions of followers to her cooking and lifestyle videos. Her videos of home-cooked recipes regularly bring in more than 10 million views per post on TikTok - sometimes up to 45 million. She’s known for wearing super glamourous outfits while making family meals, and because of that she’s stylish brand partners like Calvin Klein, Alo, and Marc Jacobs.

The foods she has made from scratch include churros, caramel apples, hot dogs and bread buns, a birthday cake, crisps, Coca-Cola, ketchup, Oreos, ice cream and Cookie Crisp cereal. The full list of things she has made, however, is exhaustive.