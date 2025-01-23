Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A social media star who allegedly kidnapped two women and then fled the country has been arrested and charged.

26-year-old Corey Pritchett Junior has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly abducting two women and threatening their lives and is now behind bars, according to local media.

It’s alleged that the social media star kidnapped the unidentified women after they went bowling with him in Houston, United States, back in November, according to a criminal complaint seen by People.

According to the three-page document, Pritchett met up with the two victims, aged 19 and 20, at a gym. They all did a workout together and Pritchett then invited them to join him in a bowling game at a nearby bowling alley.

Later, he offered to drop the women off at one of their homes, but as he was driving he allegedly began threatening them with a gun, states then complaint.

He then called an identified woman and allegedly asked her if he "should just go ahead and do it”. He supposedly told the victims that nobody would be able to hear them scream and that "no one could ever find them”. The woman on the phone allegedly responded "yes" to Pritchett’s question, the victims told police. Pritchett also allegedly told the women "I'm gonna f*** y’all and kill y’all."

The complaint states that took away the women's phones and even shot his gun several times out his window, per the complaint. He then stopped the car, let the women get out of the car and allegedly told them ‘this is your only opportunity’. He then supposedly drove away, leaving them by the side of the road.

They victims said they walked for over an hour until they found a passerby who helped them contact the police so they could report the incident, which happened on November 23 last year.

On December 26, Pritchett was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, but he had already fled the country. Investigators were unable to contact him and learned from his social media that he had gone to Dubai on December 9, per the complaint. An warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pritchett has 3.9 million followers on his YouTube account @CoreySSG31. On his Twitter and TikTok accounts, he shared several videos calling the accusations fake, claiming he'd been "set up". He then posted photos claiming he was on his way back to the U.S. "Guess I gotta meet with the FBI to see what the fuss about," he wrote in one post.

Pritchett was taken into custody on Friday (January 17) and charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to Harris County court records. Since then he has remained in custody with a $100,000 (around £80,000) bond, and his next court date is set for later today (Thursday January 23).

According to his financial affidavit, Pritchett has requested a public defender, reporting $0 in monthly income and no listed assets. He describes himself as being a “self-employed” content creator for the past nine years and seven months, according to the affidavit.