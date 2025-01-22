Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Food influencer Rebecca ‘Boo’ Wylie Simms has died suddenly aged 39, leaving her fans, including famous followers, in shock.

Mum-of-two Simms died on Monday (January 20) due to complications from surgery after she had an operation, her twin sister has confirmed.

Simms, who is affectionately known as Boo to her loved ones, was the co-founder of the celebrity-loved cheese shop Lady & Larder alongside her twin sister Sarah Simms Hendrix. She dedicated her social media accounts to food, her business, art and her family - and had thousands of followers.

Simms Hendrix posted on their business's Instagram page on Monday to announce the news of her sibling’s death. “It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating loss of my twin sister and co-founder, Boo Simms, who tragically passed away this week due to a tragic surgery complication,” she said.

She went on: “This loss is immeasurable and our hearts are completely shattered. Boo was our magic maker, our colour painter, and the brightest light I have ever known. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this overwhelmingly painful time.”

The exact cause of death is not known, and it is also not known why Simms was having an operation.

Other influencers and famous faces who are Lady & Larder customers took to the comments section to send their tributes and condolences.

Busy Philipps, an actress who starred in Dawson's Creek and Mean Girls, wrote: “Oh Sarah. I'm so beyond sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love.”

Loria Stern, an internet personality and the founder of a garden-to-table catering business, wrote: “Omg Sarah, I'm so incredibly in shock and sad to hear this heartbreaking news. Boo was a stylish icon, incredible mom and such a sweetheart every time I saw her. I'm lighting a candle for her and your whole family.”

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore said: “Oh Sarah. This is beyond heartbreaking. We love you and your family so much. There are no words but holding you and her beautiful family in my heart.”

Mark Duplass, a filmmaker and star of The Morning Show, said: “We lost Boo Simms. I didn't know her as well as some, but I know what it felt like to be inspired by her radical optimism and dedication to her community.'

“This is a deeply uncertain time for so many, and if Boo was here I think she would say you should gather some people you love, share some beautiful food and some new ideas. You should go out tomorrow and do what it’s in your power to make your community just a little bit better.”

The sisters created their Santa Monica-based food-first business selling gourmet meats and cheeses in 2016. Lady & Larder offers monthly cheese club memberships, charcuterie boards for pickup or delivery and how-to classes.

The business quickly gained a large customer base, including celebrities, and it was so successful they went on to open a second location in Carmel Valley. However, Simms Hendrix announced that she would be closing the doors to the Carmel Valley venue in her tribute post, saying it will remain closed “for the foreseeable future”. The Santa Monica location will stay open.

Owing to their success, the twins had featured in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, LA Times and Culture Magazine. Lady & Larder's Instagram account has more than 81,000 followers.

Simms also had another Instagram account called Wylie West Creative where she shared her paintings, murals and DIY costumes. She had more than 15,000 followers between her personal and artistic accounts.

She is survived by her partner Sean and their two young daughters, three-year-old Mavis and two-year-old Lou.