Luca Bish is currently starring in the new series of Love Island All Stars in ITV2.

The Love Island star broke down in tears during an emotional episode earlier this week. Luca Bish, 25, told the Love Island All Stars presenter Maya Jama “You've not put enough girls in here for me” which made the female islanders shocked and offended.

In the heartbreaking scenes Luca Bish said: “I just don't know what I'm doing here.” Speaking in the Beach Hut he explained: “In here, your emotions get the better of you' after new arrival Tina Stinnes coupled up with Scott Thomas instead of him. According to Mail Online Luca’s sister Claudia claims Luca can't fake' how he feels and will only progress with one of his co-stars when he develops genuine feelings.

Luca Bish first appeared on season eight of Love Island in 2022. He was originally coupled up with Paige Thorne. However, a few days later he recoupled with Gemma Owen and they stayed together for the entire series. The couple came in second place behind winners Ekin-Su and Davide. Three months after leaving the villa, Luca and Gemma split.

Since they split, Luca reportedly dated Italian model Giulia Ciancio in 2024 and Gemma was dating boxer Aadam Hamed in 2023. However they are now both single - who knows she may even make a trip back to the All Stars villa?

Luca Bish has a very famous fan in the form of EastEnders star Pasty Palmer. When he appeared in the dating reality TV series for the first time round. the actress took to Instagram to show her support. Fans also spotted Luca Bish in the Dancing On Ice audience supporting EastEnders star Patsy Palmer in 2023.

So how do they know each other? The Love Island star revealed in an interview that Patsy Palmer is a close family friend and he reportedly refers to her as auntie.

