The woman who had sex with another man while her boyfriend watched in a viral clip from Spanish reality TV show Temptation Island has spoken out about her relationship for the first time.

The clip from Temptation Island Spain, also known as ‘La Isla de las Tentaciones’, has gained hundreds of millions of views on X in the last few days as the dramatic scenes were shared across the social media site.

Viewers watched in disbelief as a contestant called Montoya broke down as he was shown a live feed of his girlfriend Anita in a very compromising position with another man, Manuel.

Montoya is seen running across the beach, towards the villa where Anita and Manuel are getting intimate while a lightning storm rolls in above the waves. The show’s host Sandra Barneda attempts to calm him down, yelling after him “Montoya, por favour!”. The phrase began trending on X after the clip went viral, with users sharing memes with the phrase attached. The scene has been called ‘insane’ by social media viewers.

The premise of the show is that unmarried couples travel to a tropical island to have their relationship tested by new romantic interests before deciding if they want to settle down forever. The couples are separated and live in two different villas alongside single men and women to see if they can be tempted by someone else . . . and it seems that Anita could be, much to her boyfriend’s horror.

Now, Anita has broken her silence and has spoken about what happened. The reality star posted a video of herself on Instagram, showing her going from crying to dancing with friends. The accompanying caption over the top of the video read: “If you ask me how I feel these days. Learning everything and getting the best version of myself.”

In response to Anita’s Instagram video, Montoya posted his own video compliation with the caption: “Through many hardships and sufferings we all deserve to be happy and the sun always comes out again.” The video, similar to Anita’s shows him going from crying to smiling and dancing with friends.

Another clip posted to X sees Anita speak to the show’s host Barneda about her relationship with Montoya. The clip follows a discussion between Sandra and another contestant in which they appear to have been discussing issues with their relationship.

She says: “My Montoya has never been unfaithful to me, but there’s something inside me telling me to be cautious in this experience. I hope I’m wrong.”

Montoya and Anita, a couple who have gone viral after appearing on the Spanish version of reality TV show Temptation Island. Photo by Instagram/@/jose_carlosmontoya. | Instagram/@/jose_carlosmontoya

She went on to say that she felt as if her boyfriend was cheating when she was shown a clip from a task in which he received a lap dance. This led to her the next day kissing Manuel, the man she goes on to sleep with, she claimed. On one night, she just kisses him - but this also caused Montoya distress and he ripped open his shirt open and kicked an iPad when he was shown the footage.

Montoya addressed the situation in one of the show’s spin-off programmes. He slammed Anita’s actions and said: “I don’t believe it, what you can’t do is say that I’m the love of your life and get into bed with someone else.”

He also seemed to get his own back on his other half in a follow-up episode of Temptation Island. Montoya takes a girl called Gabriela to bed. The screen goes black without revealing whether or not the pair actually sleep together, but the possibility of this happening is enough to make Anita become emotional.

Anita and Montoya are not allowed to watch what each other are up to anymore in the latest episodes. Instead, their fellow contestants have to watch their antics and report back. Anita was then able to watch certain clips of her boyfriend’s time with Gabriela, including a moment when she licked him in the crotch area. She was then seen in tears.

Montoya and Anitaare still in a relationship post-show, according to Spanish media, but NationalWorld believes they are are no longer together. The pair have not confirmed their relationship status one way or the oher on their respective Instagram pages, but they are not following each other which would suggest they have split up.