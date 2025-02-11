I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here could be heading back to screens sooner than expected amid reports that ITV has commissioned a new series of the show’s spin-off.

According to MailOnline, Ant & Dec are heading back to South Africa for a second all-stars series featuring campmates from previous series. I’m A Celebrity... South Africa was last aired in Spring 2023.

A source close to production told MailOnline: “It did well last time and while they can’t do it annually, they wanted to do another.”

Stars such as Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan, Fatima Whitbread and Amir Khan took part in the first edition of the spin-off show. The series saw the campmates competing to this time be crowned the ‘Jungle Legend’, with Myleene Klass eventually taking the title.

The South Africa spin-off also featured no public vote for either bushtucker trials or eliminations, with the celebrity campmates instead eliminated through challenges. The show proved a hit with audiences, pulling in around five million viewers per episode.

ITV are said to be soon launching their search for former campmates willing to join the jungle once again.