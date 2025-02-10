The latest celebrity to be voted off of Dancing On Ice has been revealed.

The ITV reality competition show continued on Sunday evening (February 9), with the dreaded skate-off returning. Love Island star Chris Taylor and his partner Robin Johnstone found themselves in the bottom against ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand and his partner Annette Dytrt.

Chris and Robin performed their routine to Golden Hour by JVKE, which had been awarded 32 points earlier that evening, in the skate-off, while Anton and Annette skated again to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin. Aton and Annette scored two more points than Chris and Robin during the main show.

Unfortunately, it was time for Chris Taylor to leave the competition, with judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean all choosing to save Anton and Annette. It was the second blow for Chris in the competition after his original partner Vanessa Bauer was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Chris and Robin had only been skating together for two weeks before their elimination. Speaking to the couple after their departure was confirmed, host Holly Willoughby said: “You’ve been brilliant, and I feel like you’ve loved this even though this partnership hasn’t been long, it’s been enjoyable.”

The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Edgar earned the highest score of the night - 38 out of 40 - after performing a routine to Lionheart (Fearless) by Joel Corry and Tom Grennan with his partner Vanessa James. The Traitors star Mollie Pearce and partner Colin Grafton placed last on the leaderboard with 29.5 points after a routine set to Chappell Roan’s hit Hot To Go!, but escaped the skate-off.