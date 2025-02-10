Graham Norton is set make a jump to reality TV to front a brand new ITV show.

The Graham Norton Show host has been snapped up by bosses to present The Neighbourhood, a brand new reality show expected to come to screens in 2026. The show will see real-life families move in and live alongside each other in a street, sharing social occasions and shared meal before voting out each other out of the neighbourhood one-by-one.

Graham told The Sun: “Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors. Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life-changing prize and I’m hooked. I feel confident that The Neighbourhood will be the nation’s favourite destination.”

Filming for the new show is set to take place later this year. Producers have opened applications to those wishing to take part in the brand new show, with more details on the ITV website.

It won’t be the first time Graham, who is known for his Friday night chat show and also his Eurovision coverage, has made the jump from the BBC to ITV. The TV star is also an accomplished author, with his novel Holding being adapted into a drama for the broadcaster in 2022. He also fronted ITV’s revival of The Wheel of Fortune.