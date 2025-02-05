The UK is hoping for better success at Eurovision 2025, with bosses taking a chance on a girl band this year.

According to reports, country-pop group Remember Monday will take to the Eurovision stage in Basel, Switzerland to represent the UK at this year’s contest. The girl-group trio consists of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele.

Remember Monday will be familiar to fans of the voice as the band appeared on the 2019 series while still teenagers and impressed judges with their vocal harmonies. All four judges - Olly Murs, will.i.am, Tom Jones, and Jennifer Hudson - spun their chairs for the girls, while Jennifer Hudson went to mentor the girls.

Since appearing on the show, Remember Monday has went on to appear at UK country music events such as Country to Country and was picked up by BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills, who played their music live on air last year.

The country music pivot is in contrast to Olly Alexander’s entry from 2024. The Years & Years singer took to the stage in Malmö to perform a sexually-charged routine to his song ‘Dizzy’, which wound up receiving zero points from the voting public.

A source told The Sun: "As ever behind the scenes competition has been fierce to represent the UK. This year bosses have opted to shake things up and send a female trio, Remember Monday. The song is a stark change from Olly Alexander last year but the girls are sure to get the nation behind them."

Alexander recently took to The Graham Norton Show to promote his new music, telling the host that whoever takes up the Eurovision mantel this year should get “a really good therapist”.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel, Switzerland between May 13 and May 17, 2025.