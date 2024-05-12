Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“The Code” by Nemo has earned this year’s Eurovision Song Contest title, after a close-fought battle with Croatia - and Olly Alexander earned nil points.

Switzerland’s Nemo has earned the country their third Eurovision Song Contest crown after a controversial 2024 competition that saw disqualifications, protests and at times loud booing from the crown in Malmo Arena, Sweden.

The non-binary musician earned 365 points, earning a host of maximum points in the early stages of the jury vote, but it was the public vote that saw Nemo earn this year’s crown. Bookies’ favourite Baby Lasagna, representing Croatia, came third with 210 points while France earned their highest finish in years, as Slimane took second with 218 points.

Accepting the win with tears in their eyes, Nemo told the crown and audience at home: “I want to say thank you so much – I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world.”

The show went without any protests, despite the discontent with Israel’s involvement in this year’s contest, however, the loudest of boos were directed towards the European Broadcasting Union's Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Österdahl.

The chorus of boos for him was especially loud when he read out the jury vote from the Netherlands’ after they revealed early today they would not take part in the jury vote presentation due to what they felt was an especially harsh exclusion of Joost Klein following an incident with a Eurovision employee.

Swiss singer Nemo representing Switzerland with the song "The Code" celebrates after winning the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 on May 11, 2024 at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

It was a strong outing for Ireland’s Bambi Thug who placed in the top ten, and a respectable performance for the UK’s Olly Alexander, placing 18th out of 25 entries, despite a cruel “nil points” from the public vote.

The public votes of the UK were revealed after the contest, with Israel receiving 12 points, Ireland 10 points, and Lithuania 8 points in the televotes.