Despite having to go through the qualification to reach the illustrious Grand Final, being held at Malmö Arena, Eurovisionworld has still tipped Nemo to get into the final, with Croatia’s entry “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” by Baby Lasanga trading places with Switzerland’s entry with each passing day.

But Switzerland, looking to compete in their 67th edition of the event, has had a strong history previously and despite not picking up as many achievements as other countries we’ve previously mentioned, both their wins have a very strong historical significance to them - both in terms of Eurovision history and pop culture history.

So who is Nemo? What is their song about? What are the lyrics to the song and is there much of a burden on their shoulders with Switzerland’s achievements at Eurovision previously? Read on to find out more.

Who is Switzerland's Eurovision entry for 2024, Nemo?

Learn more about one of Eurovision 2024's favourites to win this year, Switzerland's entry Nemo (Credit: Eurovision)

Born on August 3, 1999, in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland, Nemo Mettler is signed to the Bakara Music label and is recognized as a rapper, singer, and musician with proficiency in playing the violin, piano, and drums.

Nemo has already made a name for themselves with the release of three EPs in both Swiss-German and English. Their song "Du" reached fourth place on the Swiss charts in 2017 and was later certified platinum, highlighting their ability to create hits that resonate with audiences.

Nemo's experience with competition extends beyond the music industry. They finished in fifth place on the second season of “The Masked Singer Switzerland,” demonstrating their versatility and flair for performance.

Nemo was chosen to represent Switzerland at Eurovision 2024 through an internal selection process conducted by Swiss broadcaster SRF. A panel of at least 240 international members of the public jury and a 30-strong international jury of experts from 20 countries chose the best entry for the country from a pool of 472 submissions in a multi-stage process.

In addition to their musical achievements, Nemo's unique blend of genres and charismatic performance style make them a standout contender for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. As they prepare to take the stage in Malmö, Sweden, fans can expect a compelling performance of "The Code," a song that incorporates their signature rap style and creative flair.

With Nemo's clear artistic vision, diverse influences from classic acts like ABBA, Queen and The Beatles, as well as contemporary artists such as Beabadoobee, Le Tigre and Troye Sivan, there is a reason why “The Code” and Switzerland are considered heavy favourites to win this year’s final.

What is Nemo's Eurovision 2024 song, “The Code,” about?

The song "The Code" by Nemo appears to be a reflection of the artist's journey towards self-discovery and empowerment. The lyrics convey the message of breaking free from internal and external constraints and discovering personal freedom and truth.

Taking into account Nemo's background and musical style, the song seems to be a testament to the artist's journey of self-discovery and finding their path.

The line "I went to hell and back" implies that Nemo has faced difficulties and hardships, but has managed to overcome them and become more resilient and self-confident. The reference to "breaking the code" could symbolize the ability to conquer obstacles, discover one's voice, or master the intricacies of one's art, particularly in the context of the music industry and life experiences.

"The Code" can be interpreted as a story of resilience, self-discovery, and empowerment. Nemo has skillfully woven their narrative into the song making it a compelling and relatable entry for the Eurovision stage.

What are the lyrics to Nemo's Eurovision 2024 song, “The Code”?

Welcome to the show Let everybody know I’m done playing the game I’ll break out of the chains You better buckle up I’ll pour another cup This is my boheme So drink it up my friend Uhhh Uhhh This story is my truth I, I went to hell and back To find myself on track I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Like ammonites I just gave it some time Now I found paradise I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Let me tell you a tale about life ‘Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight Who decides what’s wrong, what’s right Everything is balance, everything’s light I got so much on my mind And I been awake all night I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched It’s bigger than me, I’m getting so hyped Uhhhh Let me taste the lows and highs Uhhhh Let me feel that burning fright Uhhhh This story is my truth I, I went to hell and back To find myself on track I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Like ammonites I just gave it some time Now I found paradise I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Somewhere between the 0s and 1s That’s where I found my kingdom come My heart beats like a… Somewhere between the 0s and 1s That’s where I found my kingdom come My heart beats like a drum Uhhhh… I, I went to hell and back To find myself on track I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Like ammonites I just gave it some time Now I found paradise I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Nemo - "The Code"

How successful has Switzerland been historically at the Eurovision Song Contest?

Switzerland has had a modicum of success throughout Eurovision’s history, having participated a total of 66 times and winning twice, though both wins have historical significance.

Their first win came in 1956 with Lys Assia winning the very first Eurovision Song Contest with her song “Refrain.” Their second win would take place 32 years later when a young Canadian-born singer represented the country in 1988 with her song “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.”

That musician’s name was Celine Dion, who wowed the Dublin audience and viewers at home, earning Switzerland’s second and to date last win at the contest. As for Celine Dion, she went on to have a “moderately” successful career - including doing songs for movie soundtracks…

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2024?