Eurovision 2024: Who is Poland’s entry, Luna, and has the country ever won at Eurovision before?
We’re close to the first of two semi-finals for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest 2024, as 31 countries across two semi-final shows look to progress to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, taking place this year in Malmo, Sweden.
One of those looking to progress to the grand final this year is Poland’s entry Luna, with her song “The Tower” already an earworm for some of us ardent Eurovision fans here at NationalWorld, with the music video itself very much eschewing what many would consider a “Eurovision song” compared to the likes of Windowsman95 for example - Finland’s very “eccentric” entry into this year’s contest.
There’s some quiet optimism also regarding Poland’s entry this year, marking what is set to be their 26th entry into the contest, after some time when Poland failed to qualify for the finals after their showings during the semi-finals of the contest.
So who is Luna, and what has Poland’s overall record been at the Eurovision Song Contest since joining the event in 1994 - a year after the country had joined the EU?
24-year-old Luna has been a constant in Poland’s music industry since her early life, singing and dancing as part of a folk band alongside work in musical theatre and the Grand-Theatre National Opera in Warsaw. The songwriter is currently still studying at the University of Warsaw’s Faculty of Artes Liberales, and alongside playing the violin and piano, also writes in both her native tongue and in English.
Citing influences such as Nick Cave and Björk, Luna also admitted to Eurovision that she is fascinated by astrology, art, philosophy and fashion; all of which could make for an interesting performance when she takes part in the semi-finals ahead of the Eurovision Grand Final on May 11 2024.
In November 2021, Luna released the Caught in the Night EP and became the first Polish Ambassador of the Spotify Equal initiative. As a result, her image was displayed in Times Square in New York. The following year, Luna was nominated for the Discovery of the Year award at the prestigious Polish Bestsellery EMPIKu Awards.
Luna's debut album, “Nocne Zmory” ('Nightmares'), was launched in 2022 with a sold-out concert at Warsaw's Niebo club. After the album's premiere, Luna performed at various music festivals in Poland and went on tour with another Polish singer named Bryska.
In more recent times, in 2024, Luna has been collaborating with UK and Swedish producers, and writing songs for both herself and other international artists. One of her songs, “Subterranean,” recorded with DJ Miss Monique, has been streamed millions of times.
What has Poland’s history been at the Eurovision Song Contest?
It’s been a very varied history for Poland in the Eurovision Song Contest since joining the contest in 1994. Their debut performance at the contest was their highest-ranking finish in their history, with Edyta Górniak’s “To nie ja!” finishing second that year. However, the group have failed to qualify for the contest nine times, falling at the semi-final hurdle each time.
Poland’s history at the Eurovision Song Contest
- 1994: 2
- 1995: 18
- 1996: 15
- 1997: 11
- 1998: 11
- 1999: 18
- 2001: 20
- 2003: 7
- 2004: 17
- 2005: DNQ
- 2006: DNQ
- 2007: DNQ
- 2008: 24
- 2009: DNQ
- 2010: DNQ
- 2011: DNQ
- 2014: 14
- 2016: 23
- 2016: 8
- 2017: 22
- 2018: DNQ
- 2019: DNQ
- 2021: DNQ
- 2022: 12
- 2023: 19
When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on TV?
All programmes are scheduled to broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episodes available shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
- May 7 2024: Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 1 (Poland performance) (8pm)
- May 7 2024: Olly Alexander’s Road to Eurovision (10:50pm)
- May 8 2024: ABBA: Against All The Odds (10:40pm)
- May 9 2024: Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 2 (8pm)
- May 11 2024: Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final (8pm)
