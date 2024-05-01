The completed stage to be used at the Eurovision song contest (ESC) is pictured at the Malmo Arena, shown to the media at a press conference in Malmo, Sweden on April 25, 2024. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP

Were you aware that despite their successes, Sweden and Ireland are not the countries that have hosted the Eurovision Song Contest the most times, or that the United Kingdom weren’t even involved in the very first competition back in 1956?

Ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmö, Sweden from May 7 2024, with the grand final taking place on May 11 2024, NationalWorld has dived into the annuls of the song contest to find out who the most successful countries have been at the contest.

Alongside that information, we were also curious when certain countries debuted at the contest, which first began in 1956, along with a comprehensive list of the winning countries, their artists and their songs throughout the history of the competition.

If you’re about to head out to a Eurovision-themed pub quiz, or just want to “flex” some knowledge with friends and family during the grand final, then perhaps some of this trivia may come in handy.

Who are the five most successful Eurovision Song Contest winners?

Swedish pop group Abba, performs during the the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 on February 09, 1974 in Brighton with their song Waterloo. Abba won the Eurovision Song Contest in England with "Waterloo," helping the country to a record seven wins in the competition - tied with Ireland.

Ireland and Sweden lead the list of the most successful countries at Eurovision, both boasting a record 7 victories each. Ireland's wins came in 1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, and 1996, while Sweden secured its wins in 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, and 2023.

Following them, France, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom have each won the contest 5 times. France's wins occurred in 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, and 1977, while Luxembourg's victories were in 1961, 1965, 1972, 1973, and 1983.

Finally, the United Kingdom's wins came in 1967, 1969, 1976, 1981, and 1997, so we’ve not been that bad at Eurovision after all it would appear.

Which country has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest the most times?

The UK is number one at Eurovision… when it comes to the country that has hosted it the most times.

The UK has hosted the contest 9 times in total, in the following years: 1960, 1963, 1968, 1972, 1974, 1977, 1982, 1998, and 2023. This high number of times is due to the UK stepping in as host when other countries were unable to host the contest.

After the United Kingdom, the next country that has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest the most times is Sweden, which has hosted the contest 7 times. The Swedish cities that have hosted the contest are Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö in the years 1975, 1985, 1992, 2000, 2013, 2016, and 2023.

The third most frequent host country is the Netherlands, which has hosted the contest 5 times. The contest was held in the Dutch cities of Hilversum, Amsterdam, and The Hague in the years 1958, 1970, 1976, 1980, and 2021.

What country is the most recent to debut at the Eurovision Song Contest?

As of writing, that would be the great European country of Australia. The Aussies were invited to participate as a special guest in 2015 to celebrate the contest's 60th anniversary, and the country has competed every year since then.

Although technically speaking, Montenegro’s addition in 2018 could be considered the most recent addition, however, they previously competed in 2003, before rejoining once again in 2012.

Interesting to note also is that despite being one of the “Big Five” acts that automatically qualify for the Eurovision Song Contest final, the United Kingdom made their debut at the second-ever event, rather than its debut in 1956.

Year by Year: When Countries First Entered the Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision Song Contest compere Katie Boyle (on the left) checks the scoreboard for the order of the draw with Katy Bodtger of Denmark. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1956: Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg

1957: Austria, Denmark, United Kingdom

1958: Sweden

1959: Monaco

1960: Norway

1961: Finland, Spain, Yugoslavia

1964: Portugal

1965: Ireland

1971: Malta

1973: Israel

1974: Greece

1975: Turkey

1976: Yugoslavia (rejoined)

1980: Morocco

1981: Cyprus

1986: Yugoslavia (rejoined)

1993: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia

1994: Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia

1995: Georgia

1996: North Macedonia

1998: Slovakia (rejoined)

2003: Belarus, Serbia & Montenegro

2004: Albania, Andorra, Armenia

2005: Bulgaria, Moldova

2006: Armenia

2007: Czech Republic, Georgia

2008: Azerbaijan, San Marino

2011: Austria (rejoined)

2012: Montenegro (rejoined)

2013: Albania (rejoined)

2015: Australia

2018: Montenegro (rejoined)