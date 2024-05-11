Welcome, or välkommen should that be!

I’ll be looking after you, dear readers, throughout the broadcast of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest 2024. We’ll be live blogging our thoughts, along with tidbits of information about this year’s contestants along the way.

It’s been a controversial 48 hours at Eurovision though, with the latest reports now stating that Finland’s 2023 entry, Kaarija, he has stepped down from the role, as announcing the points “does not feel right”.

Taking to Instagram earlier, the “Cha Cha Cha” singer wrote: “I have decided not to participate as the spokesperson for the Finnish jury in tonight’s Eurovision finale.

“Giving out the points does not feel right.”

That comes after The Sun have now reported that should Israel win this evening’s event, that 2023 winner Loreen will not hand over the Eurovision trophy to Eden Golan, the country’s entrant with her song “Hurricane.”