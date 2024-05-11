Joost Klein has been axed from Eurovision. Picture: Sander Koning / ANP / AFP via Getty Images

Dutch Eurovision entry Joost Klein has been axed from the Grand Final in Sweden

The Dutch entry for the Eurovision Song Contest will not perform in the Grand Final, it has been announced. Joost Klein has been axed from the competition in Malmo, Sweden while Swedish police investigate a complaint of inappropriate behaviour, the European Broadcasting Union said.

Entering with the song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents, the 26-year-old Dutch rapper and singer had qualified for the grand final on Thursday (9 May) evening at the Malmo Arena venue in Sweden. A statement from the EBU said: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.

The EBU continued: “We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest.