The Netherlands have reported an incident after their semi-final victory at the Eurovision Song Contest, prompting the EBU to start an investigation.

The Netherlands’ Joost Klein, one of the favourites to win at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has stopped rehearsals today over what the European Broadcasting Union are referring to as an “incident.”

The 26-year-old was seen briefly at rehearsals this morning (May 10 2024), before missing performing his track, “Europapa,” after his involvement in the flag parade.

A statement from the EBU has cited that though they have no comment currently and will update in due course, they did state that “We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not be rehearsing until further notice.

Joost Klein, the Netherlands’ Eurovision Song Contest 2024 entrant, has been stopped from rehearsing today after what the EBU is referring to as an ‘incident.’(Photo by FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

The move comes after Klein was critical during a press conference after the Eurovision semi-finals on Thursday night towards Israel’s Eden Golan when she was told she did not have to answer a question on the safety of those attending this year’s event given the ongoing conflict with Israel and Hamas.

A journalist asked Golan: “Have you ever thought that by being here you bring risk and danger for other participants and the public?” When Golan was told by the moderator that she did not have to answer the question, Klein chimed in, saying: “Why not?”

Golan said: “I think we’re all here for one reason, and one reason only, and the EBU is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and united place for everyone, and so I think it’s safe for everyone and we wouldn’t be here (if not).”

The Israeli act also said she was “overwhelmed with emotions” and that she was “super excited to go on stage once more, and share … my love with everyone”.

When asked if his song can unite people through music, Klein replied, "I think that's a question for the EBU."

Olly Alexander and “Big Five” press conference cancelled

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union has now cancelled a media conference that was scheduled to take place with the UK entry Olly Alexander and other acts who were not required to compete in the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest.