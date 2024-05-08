Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite being one of the more successful countries in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, Israel’s involvement in the 2024 event has courted controversy among even the most relaxed Eurovision enthusiasts.

For many fans of the “musical Olympics,” the current situation in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine is felt contrary to the spirit of the event, while others point to Russia’s ejection from the contest after its continued conflict with Ukraine as a question as to why Israel is still allowed to compete, pointing their questions towards the European Broadcasting Union - the organisers of Eurovision.

The discussions also prompted one Eurovision entrant, Ireland’s Bambi Thug, to change some of her costumes as it prompted “pro-Palestine” sentiments, a notion that Eurovision are trying to avoid given the apolitical nature the event is meant to be - despite tactical voting we all know and love.

But given that Israel is considered a Middle Eastern country, and Australia have the excuse of being superfans hence their recent addition to the contest, why is Israel part of the Eurovision Song Contest, and how successful have they been since joining the contest?

Why is Israel part of Eurovision when they are in the Middle East?

Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is based on its membership in the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the event. The EBU is an association of public service media organizations from various countries, including many in Europe, but also some outside of Europe, such as Israel.

Israel joined the EBU in 1957, only a year after the organization's founding in 1956. The Eurovision Song Contest was created and is managed by the EBU, so membership in the EBU is a key requirement for participating in Eurovision. Since Israel has been an EBU member for many decades, it is eligible to take part in the contest.

The country first participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973. Although geographically located in the Middle East, Israel is seen as part of the contest because of its long-standing cultural ties to Europe and its membership in the EBU.

Has Israel been successful before at the Eurovision Song Contest?

They’ve been very successful at Eurovision: the country has won the competition four times, marking it as one of the more successful participants in the event. Its greatest achievement came in 1998 when Dana International won the contest with the song "Diva." This win was particularly significant because Dana International was the first openly transgender winner of the contest, making the victory a landmark moment in Eurovision history.

The country has competed in the Eurovision Song Contest nearly every year since its debut in 1973 and have often placed in the top ranks, reaching the top 10 in numerous instances, and maintaining a strong presence in the competition.

However, like many countries, their performance has been mixed at times: Israel has come last in the competition twice, first in 1974 and once again in 1986.

Who is this year’s Eurovision Song Contest entrant for Israel?

That would be Eden Golan, who is taking part in the second semi-final this week. According to her official Eurovision profile, “Eden’s talents span singing, songwriting, composing, musical production and dancing. Starting at the age of 9 years old, she garnered recognition by participating in competitions and winning numerous awards.“

“The young singer was the lead vocalist in a girl group for two years, captivating audiences on various stages, festivals and TV shows, before joining label and publishing house Session42 at the age of 18.”

