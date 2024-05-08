Eurovision 2024: Britain's superfans arrive in Malmo ahead of weekend Grand Final
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Britain's passionate Eurovision superfans have arrived in Sweden for this year's contest, decked out in sequins and sparkles inspired by the competition.
The superfans boarded an easyJet flight, the official airline of the contest, from London Gatwick at dawn, which soon turned into a vibrant singalong as the group geared up for the festivities. The flight offered special features like a themed baggage drop, fancy dress, and a talent show at 40,000 feet, hosted by “Drag Race” star Tia Kofi.
One Eurovision enthusiast who made the journey remarked, “The flight laid on for us today was the ultimate treat for any Eurovision fan who loves to celebrate the glitz, glamour, and unity of Eurovision. I can’t believe what an amazing experience it's been so far, and we haven’t even left the airport yet.”
A recent poll found that 6.5 million Brits will be attending Eurovision parties this year, with more than a third (35%) of 2,000 adults polled planning to watch the singing contest. Out of these, 36% will either host their events or celebrate at someone else's home.
One in five fans will dress up in iconic Eurovision looks, with popular choices being inspired by D’Nash, the 2007 Spanish entrant; Brotherhood of Man, the UK winners of 1976; and Jedward, Ireland’s 2021 entrants. Other popular outfits are inspired by Belarus’ 3 + 2, ABBA, and Celine Dion’s 1974 entry for Switzerland.
In addition to dressing up, 38% of fans will serve food inspired by the competing countries, such as Italy, Spain, and Greece.
Michael Brown, director of cabin services at easyJet, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are proud to be part of the Eurovision phenomenon, providing a glittering platform for fans to start their Eurovision journey.”
“Our Super Fan Flight to Copenhagen promises to be a memorable adventure—a high-flying act of its own. Our mission is to connect people and cultures together, and we're proud to be the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest, which shares this passion.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.