Britain's passionate Eurovision superfans have arrived in Sweden for this year's contest, decked out in sequins and sparkles inspired by the competition.

The superfans boarded an easyJet flight, the official airline of the contest, from London Gatwick at dawn, which soon turned into a vibrant singalong as the group geared up for the festivities. The flight offered special features like a themed baggage drop, fancy dress, and a talent show at 40,000 feet, hosted by “Drag Race” star Tia Kofi.

One Eurovision enthusiast who made the journey remarked, “The flight laid on for us today was the ultimate treat for any Eurovision fan who loves to celebrate the glitz, glamour, and unity of Eurovision. I can’t believe what an amazing experience it's been so far, and we haven’t even left the airport yet.”

A recent poll found that 6.5 million Brits will be attending Eurovision parties this year, with more than a third (35%) of 2,000 adults polled planning to watch the singing contest. Out of these, 36% will either host their events or celebrate at someone else's home.

A group of Eurovision superfans have made the "pilgrimage" from the United Kingdom to Sweden ahead of semi-final two, taking place on May 9 2024, before the big grand final on May 11 2024 (Credit: SWNS)

In addition to dressing up, 38% of fans will serve food inspired by the competing countries, such as Italy, Spain, and Greece.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services at easyJet, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are proud to be part of the Eurovision phenomenon, providing a glittering platform for fans to start their Eurovision journey.”