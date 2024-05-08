Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The current favourite to win the competition, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna with “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” was joined by Finland, Ukraine, Serbia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Slovenia, Portugal and Luxembourg.

But it is Ireland’s entry, Bambie Thug, that has been the talk of Eurovision this morning after the artist, the country’s first finalist since 1998’s contest, criticised the organisers during a press conference on their stance regarding the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.

During the press conference in Malmo, the 31-year-old singer from Cork revealed that they had to alter the body paint featuring Ogham script, an early Medieval alphabet. The original script translated to "ceasefire" and "freedom," as a reference to the situation in Gaza and Israel's participation in the competition.

“It was very important for me because I’m pro-justice and pro-peace,” they said.

“Unfortunately, I had to change those messages today to ‘crown the witch’ only (which was an) order from the EBU.”

A spokeswoman for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said that the writing on Bambie Thug's body during dress rehearsals violated contest rules that are meant to maintain the non-political nature of the event. “After discussions with the Irish delegation, they agreed to change the text for the live show.”

The body had previously warned that Palestinian flags and symbols would not be allowed in

Malmo Arena.

The inclusion of Israel in this year’s contest had led to calls for a boycott from many Eurovision fans, who consider Russia being ejected from the contrast after their incursion on Ukraine somewhat of a hypocritical stance given the events that continue to unfold in the Middle East.

Who has advanced to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest so far?

Last night’s semi-finals saw ten countries progress, joining the “Big Five” of Eurovision at this weekend’s grand final.

Ireland: Bambie Thug

Ukraine: Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil

Finland: Windows95man

Serbia: Teya Dora

Cyprus: Silia Kapsis

Lithuania: Silvester Belt

Croatia: Baby Lasagna

Slovenia: Raiven

Portugal: Iolanda

Luxembourg: Tali

UK: Olly Alexander

Germany: ISAAK

France: Slimane

Spain: Nebulossa

Italy: Angelina Mango

Who are in the next semi-finals and when does it take place?

The second semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 takes place on May 10 2024, with BBC One and BBC iPlayer set to screen the event with hosts Rylan Clark and Scott Mills.

Malta: Sarah Bonnici

Albania: Besa

Greece: Marina Satti

Switzerland: Nemo

Czechia: Aiko

Austria: Kaleen

Denmark: Saba

Armenia: Ladaniva

Latvia: Dons

San Marino: Megara

Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze

Belgium: Mustii

Estonia: 5miinust & Puuluup

Israel: Eden Golan

Norway: Gåte

Netherlands: Joost Klein

When is the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on TV?