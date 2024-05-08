Eurovision 2024: first semi-final results amidst pro-Palestine controversy
The first of two semi-finals for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final took place in Malmo Arena, Malmo, Sweden last night, with ten acts making their way through to what 2018’s UK entrant SuRie called a “musical Olympics.”
The current favourite to win the competition, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna with “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” was joined by Finland, Ukraine, Serbia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Slovenia, Portugal and Luxembourg.
But it is Ireland’s entry, Bambie Thug, that has been the talk of Eurovision this morning after the artist, the country’s first finalist since 1998’s contest, criticised the organisers during a press conference on their stance regarding the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.
During the press conference in Malmo, the 31-year-old singer from Cork revealed that they had to alter the body paint featuring Ogham script, an early Medieval alphabet. The original script translated to "ceasefire" and "freedom," as a reference to the situation in Gaza and Israel's participation in the competition.
“It was very important for me because I’m pro-justice and pro-peace,” they said.
“Unfortunately, I had to change those messages today to ‘crown the witch’ only (which was an) order from the EBU.”
A spokeswoman for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said that the writing on Bambie Thug's body during dress rehearsals violated contest rules that are meant to maintain the non-political nature of the event. “After discussions with the Irish delegation, they agreed to change the text for the live show.”
The body had previously warned that Palestinian flags and symbols would not be allowed in
Malmo Arena.
The inclusion of Israel in this year’s contest had led to calls for a boycott from many Eurovision fans, who consider Russia being ejected from the contrast after their incursion on Ukraine somewhat of a hypocritical stance given the events that continue to unfold in the Middle East.
Who has advanced to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest so far?
Last night’s semi-finals saw ten countries progress, joining the “Big Five” of Eurovision at this weekend’s grand final.
- Ireland: Bambie Thug
- Ukraine: Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil
- Finland: Windows95man
- Serbia: Teya Dora
- Cyprus: Silia Kapsis
- Lithuania: Silvester Belt
- Croatia: Baby Lasagna
- Slovenia: Raiven
- Portugal: Iolanda
- Luxembourg: Tali
- UK: Olly Alexander
- Germany: ISAAK
- France: Slimane
- Spain: Nebulossa
- Italy: Angelina Mango
Who are in the next semi-finals and when does it take place?
The second semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 takes place on May 10 2024, with BBC One and BBC iPlayer set to screen the event with hosts Rylan Clark and Scott Mills.
- Malta: Sarah Bonnici
- Albania: Besa
- Greece: Marina Satti
- Switzerland: Nemo
- Czechia: Aiko
- Austria: Kaleen
- Denmark: Saba
- Armenia: Ladaniva
- Latvia: Dons
- San Marino: Megara
- Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze
- Belgium: Mustii
- Estonia: 5miinust & Puuluup
- Israel: Eden Golan
- Norway: Gåte
- Netherlands: Joost Klein
When is the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on TV?
The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on May 11 2024, with both BBC One and BBC iPlayer screening the event from 8pm.
