Eurovision 2024: Who is the bookies' favourite to win ahead of the first Semi-Final?"
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest takes place this evening, and since we last wrote about the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s event in Malmo, Sweden, there’s been a significant change in the betting odds.
Originally, we reported that Nemo from Switzerland was the favourite to win this year’s contest with their track, “The Code,” but as the Grand Final inches closer this week, there is a new favourite, according to Eurovision World.
Croatia is now considered the popular choice to win this year’s event, with “Rim Tim Tagi Tim” by Baby Lasanga having usurped Nemo from that position only four days removed from the final.
Nemo has dropped down into second place, while Italy, Ukraine and Ireland’s Bambie Thug take up the remaining top five positions for this year’s event. Joost Klein’s entry for the Netherlands, “Europapa,” has dropped down into sixth position with France, Israel, Greece and then Olly Alexander representing the United Kingdom all representing the top ten - as of writing though.
This evening’s semi-final will see Croatia, Ireland and Ukraine compete to advance to this Saturday’s (May 11 2024) grand final, with the semi-final pot also including Poland’s Luna, Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Iceland, Slovenia, Finland, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Australia, Portugal and Luxembourg also vying for a spot in the Grand Final
Current betting odds for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024
- Croatia, Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim, 33%
- Switzerland, Nemo - The Code, 16%
- Italy, Angelina Mango - La noia, 11%
- Ukraine, a. alyona & J. Heil - Teresa & Maria, 8%
- Ireland, Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue, 6%
- Netherlands, Joost Klein - Europapa, 5%
- France, Slimane - Mon amour, 4%
- Israel, Eden Golan - Hurricane, 2%
- Greece, Marina Satti - Zari, 2%
- United Kingdom, Olly Alexander - Dizzy, 1%
- Lithuania, Silvester Belt - Luktelk, 1%
- Belgium, Mustii - Before the Party's Over, 1%
- Norway, Gåte - Ulveham, 1%
- Finland, Windows95man - No Rules!, 1%
- Georgia, Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter, 1%
- Sweden, Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable, 1%
- Austria, Kaleen - We Will Rave, 1%
- Armenia, Ladaniva - Jako, 1%
- Slovenia, Raiven - Veronika, <1%
- Spain, Nebulossa - Zorra, <1%
- Denmark, Saba - Sand, <1%
- Cyprus, Silia Kapsis - Liar, <1%
- Serbia, Teya Dora - Ramonda, <1%
- Estonia, 5miinust & Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi, <1%
- Germany, Isaak - Always on the Run, <1%
- Australia, Electric Fields - One Milkali, <1%
- Czechia, Aiko - Pedestal, <1%
- Luxembourg, Tali - Fighter, <1%
- Iceland, Hera Björk - Scared of Heights, <1%
- Latvia, Dons - Hollow, <1%
- Portugal, Iolanda - Grito, <1%
- Albania, Besa - Titan, <1%
- Poland, Luna - The Tower, <1%
- Moldova, Natalia Barbu - In the Middle, <1%
- San Marino, Megara - 11:11, <1%
- Azerbaijan, Fahree & I. Dovlatov - Özünlə Apar, <1%
- Malta, Sarah Bonnici - Loop, <1%
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.