Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest takes place this evening, and since we last wrote about the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s event in Malmo, Sweden, there’s been a significant change in the betting odds.

Originally, we reported that Nemo from Switzerland was the favourite to win this year’s contest with their track, “The Code,” but as the Grand Final inches closer this week, there is a new favourite, according to Eurovision World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Croatia is now considered the popular choice to win this year’s event, with “Rim Tim Tagi Tim” by Baby Lasanga having usurped Nemo from that position only four days removed from the final.

This evening’s semi-final will see Croatia, Ireland and Ukraine compete to advance to this Saturday’s (May 11 2024) grand final, with the semi-final pot also including Poland’s Luna, Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Iceland, Slovenia, Finland, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Australia, Portugal and Luxembourg also vying for a spot in the Grand Final