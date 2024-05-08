Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The buzz of Eurovision 2024 has already begun, but all everybody is talking about is the comeback of one of the hosts, Malin Åkerman who is co-presenting with comedian Petra Mede. As the first round of the semi-finals got underway, fans took to X to discuss the return of Eurovision co-host and Hollywood star Malin Åkerman.

Swedish actress Malin Åkerman starred alongside Katherine Heigl in 27 Dresses and one fan said: “Wonderful to see actress Malin on TV! I loved her in 27 dresses,” whilst another said: “To be honest, I’m watching just for Malin Åkerman!”

Malin Åkerman was born in Stockholm but brought up in Canada, and now lives in Los Angeles. However, her father resides in Falsterbo, a town located at the south-western tip of Sweden in Vellinge Municipality in Skån, so Malin is very familiar with Malmö and the surrounding areas

Malin Åkerman has starred in many movies with huge Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise in Rock of Ages and alongside Jennifer Aniston in the movie Wanderlust. Malin Åkerman also acted alongside Ben Stiller in the 2007 movie The Heartbreak Kid and the 2008 movie 27 Dresses with Katherine Heigl.

In the early 2000s Malin Åkerman also had a brief career as a musician, she was the lead vocalist for alternative rock band the Petalstones and was married to their drummer Roberto Zincone from 2007 to 2014, the couple share a son. In 2018, she married English actor Jack Donnelly.

In a TV interview in 2018, Malin Åkerman revealed that “[Donnelly] is actually my youngest sister’s boyfriend’s friend from drama school in England. I had known him for the past four years but didn’t see him ... Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I went, ‘Wow, have you always been this cute?”

The couple wed in front of family and friends in Tulum, Mexico and have worked together on several projects, including A Week in Paradise, Friendsgiving and Slayers. Malin Åkerman has spoken about presenting Eurovsiosn and said: “I can’t really describe my feelings about this.

“I am very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way.

“I have always liked Eurovision and to be a part of this fantastic show together with Petra is a dream come true.

“Additionally, Petra is one of the funniest women I’ve ever met.”

Who is Petra Mede?

According to the website of Eurovision Song Contest, “Petra Mede is one of Sweden's most beloved television hosts and comedians, having hosted Melodifestivalen, the QX-gala and Guldbaggegalan and, of course, her own Petra Mede Show, on TV3.”