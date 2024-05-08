Eurovision 2024 is nearly upon us, which is the perfect time to look back at the Worst Dressed Eurovision Song Contest stars of all Time. First up are Jedward and in case you need reminding who they are, John and Edward Grimes, known as Jedward. The Irish singing and television presenting duo first appeared as John and Edward in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

John and Edward Grimes became known as Jedward and were managed by Louis Walsh, who was their mentor during The X Factor. The pair have since fallen out with him and hit back recently after he called them ‘vile’ on Celebrity Big Brother.

Jedward represented Ireland at both the 2011 and 2012 Eurovision Song Contests with their entries Lipstick and Waterline. The duo were as much known for their hair as they were for their outlandish outfits. In 2012 they made it through to their second Eurovision Song Contest final in silver armour-like costumes.

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Käärijä, who represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, was known for his energetic shirtless performances. Eurovision fans were left shocked when the dancers dressed in neon pink licked the singer’s feet during his performance.

In 2023, Käärijä made sure his chest was on full display and opted for a very strange looking green top with exaggerated puffed sleeves and black leather style trousers and black boots with a hint of bright green.

Back in 2006, Lordi was the first hard rock act and Finnish to win the Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah. Lordi and his fellow band members’ outfits were most certainly memorable but not for the right reasons and they chose to wear monster prosthetics.

I hope you enjoy taking a look back at the other Worst Eurovision Song Contest Outfits of All Time that I have picked out…

3 . Lordi at the finals of the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest on May 12, 2007, in Helsinki, Finland Nobody could take their eyes off Lordi back in 2007 at the Eurovision Song Contest, but the word 'frigtening' rather than 'stylish' comes to mind, wouldn't you agree? Photo: getty

4 . Scooch, United Kingdom's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 Yes I get that Scooch were wearing rather kitsch blue flight attendant-style outfits, but surely they could have chosen more chic ones?? Photo: getty