The Eurovision 2024 final will be taking place this weekend, with 26 acts battling it out to be crowned the winner - here’s how you can watch live.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is almost here. More than 100,000 fans are estimated to have travelled to Malmo, Sweden to catch the biggest competition in music.

This year the UK’s entry is Olly Alexander with his song, Dizzy. However, according to the latest bookies odds, Croatia are the front runners with their song Rim Tim Tagi Tim by Baby Lasagne.

There was protests outside the Malmo Arena during Thursday’s semi-final over Israel’s entry Eden Golan, with calls to boycott the competition. Despite this, Golan made it through to the final with her song, “Hurricane”.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Eurovision 2024 finale, when it will be on TV, the running order and odds for who will win.

What time is the Eurovision 2024 final?

The Eurovision 2024 final will be taking place on Saturday, May 11, with live coverage kicking off on at 8pm BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Who is in the Eurovision 2024 final?

A total of 37 countries entered Eurovision 2024 but only 26 have managed to make it through to the final. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK - known as the big five - automatically qualify, as did Sweden who won last year’s competition.

Joining them after qualifying from the first semi-final on May 3 are Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine all qualified for the 7 May. With Armenia, Austria, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland also being added to line-up after making it through the second semi-final on May 9.

There’s not a lot of time to get through all those acts so the Eurovision finale will follow a strict running order. Here is the complete list of all the nations competing to win Eurovision 2024 along with the name of their acts and song.

Eurovision final running order

Sweden - Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable Ukraine - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria Germany - ISAAK - Always On The Run Luxembourg - TALI - Fighter Netherlands - Joost Klein - Europapa Israel - Eden Golan - Hurricane Lithuania - Silvester Belt - Luktelk Spain - Nebulossa - ZORRA Estonia - 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi Ireland - Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue Latvia - Dons - Hollow Greece - Marina Satti - ZARI United Kingdom - Olly Alexander - Dizzy Norway - Gåte - Ulveham Italy - Angelina Mango - La Noia Serbia - TEYA DORA - RAMONDA Finland - Windows95man - No Rules! Portugal - iolanda - Grito Armenia - LADANIVA - Jako Cyprus - Silia Kapsis - Liar Switzerland - Nemo - The Code Slovenia - Raiven - Veronika Croatia - Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim Georgia - Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter France - Slimane - Mon Amour Austria - Kaleen - We Will Rave

What countries automatically qualify for Eurovision 2024?

Six countries automatically qualify for Eurovision 2024, with the host country Sweden and the “big five” made up of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain guaranteed to make it through to the final. These five countries automatically go through as they make the biggest financial contributions to the competition.

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision?

Croatia is now considered to be the favourite to win Eurovision 2024, with “Rim Tim Tagi Tim” by Baby Lasagna leading the way in the odds. The song has taken over the lead from former favourites, Switzerland with their song “The Code” by Nemo. Latest odds for who will win Eurovision 2024:

Croatia, Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim, 33%

Switzerland, Nemo - The Code, 16%

Italy, Angelina Mango - La noia, 11%

Ukraine, a. alyona & J. Heil - Teresa & Maria, 8%

Ireland, Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue, 6%

Netherlands, Joost Klein - Europapa, 5%

France, Slimane - Mon amour, 4%

Israel, Eden Golan - Hurricane, 2%

Greece, Marina Satti - Zari, 2%

United Kingdom, Olly Alexander - Dizzy, 1%

Lithuania, Silvester Belt - Luktelk, 1%

Belgium, Mustii - Before the Party's Over, 1%

Norway, Gåte - Ulveham, 1%

Finland, Windows95man - No Rules!, 1%

Georgia, Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter, 1%

Sweden, Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable, 1%

Austria, Kaleen - We Will Rave, 1%

Armenia, Ladaniva - Jako, 1%

Slovenia, Raiven - Veronika, <1%

Spain, Nebulossa - Zorra, <1%

Denmark, Saba - Sand, <1%

Cyprus, Silia Kapsis - Liar, <1%

How can you vote for Eurovision?

Fans of Eurovision are able to vote for their favourite song as soon as the final kicks off, voting can be done by phone, by text or the Eurovision app. You can vote up to 20 times, but voters cannot vote for their own country’s entry. The public vote makes up 50% of the overall vote, with the rest being calculated by a professional jury.