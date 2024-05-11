The Netherlands during Eurovision rehearsals at the Malmo Arena. Image: EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett

Joost Klein will not

Eurovision fans have been left shocked after one of the favourites was axed hours before the grand final. Dutch star Joost Klein was barred from the second dress rehersal on Friday (10 May) while an investigation into an unspecified “incident” continues, the organisers have said.

The 26-year-old Dutch rapper and singer was later disqualified from the competition as Swedish police investigate claims of inappropriate behaviour. He qualified for the final at the Malmo Arena venue in Sweden on Thursday (9 May) evening with his up-tempo song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents. The track has been popular on streaming in the run up to the song contest, according to figures shared on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was seen briefly at rehearsals on Friday during the flag parade before missing the performance of his track.

It comes as Spain’s state-owned broadcaster told the event’s organisers “press and opinion” needed to be respected. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, RTVE wrote: “The Spanish delegation from @eurovision_tve has conveyed to @EBU_HQ its commitment to freedom of the press and opinion, and has asked that @Eurovision is seen to respect this.”

This year’s contest has been mired in controversy around the participation of Israel in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israel’s act Eden was made to rework her entry from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel that sparked the conflict.

Will Joost Klein perform at Eurovision?

It was announced on Saturday, May 11 that Joost would be disqualified while Swedish police invesigate a claim against him. EBU confirmed that just 25 songs will be performed at the final in Malmo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is Joost under investigation?

The Dutch entry to Eurovision is under investigation after an “incident” this week. A statement from the EBU explained: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final.