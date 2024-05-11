Eurovision: why is Dutch star Joost Klein not performing at Eurovision Song Contest final?
Eurovision fans have been left shocked after one of the favourites was axed hours before the grand final. Dutch star Joost Klein was barred from the second dress rehersal on Friday (10 May) while an investigation into an unspecified “incident” continues, the organisers have said.
The 26-year-old Dutch rapper and singer was later disqualified from the competition as Swedish police investigate claims of inappropriate behaviour. He qualified for the final at the Malmo Arena venue in Sweden on Thursday (9 May) evening with his up-tempo song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents. The track has been popular on streaming in the run up to the song contest, according to figures shared on social media.
He was seen briefly at rehearsals on Friday during the flag parade before missing the performance of his track.
It comes as Spain’s state-owned broadcaster told the event’s organisers “press and opinion” needed to be respected. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, RTVE wrote: “The Spanish delegation from @eurovision_tve has conveyed to @EBU_HQ its commitment to freedom of the press and opinion, and has asked that @Eurovision is seen to respect this.”
This year’s contest has been mired in controversy around the participation of Israel in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israel’s act Eden was made to rework her entry from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel that sparked the conflict.
Will Joost Klein perform at Eurovision?
It was announced on Saturday, May 11 that Joost would be disqualified while Swedish police invesigate a claim against him. EBU confirmed that just 25 songs will be performed at the final in Malmo.
Why is Joost under investigation?
The Dutch entry to Eurovision is under investigation after an “incident” this week. A statement from the EBU explained: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final.
“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.
