Two more islanders have been dumped from the Love Island All Stars villa.

Maya Jama return to the South African villa last night to reveal to the cast that the public had been voting on who they wanted to save. The three couples involved in the public vote were Harriet & Ronnie, Ekin-Su & Curtis, and Tina & Chuggs after they were picked most often during the villa game.

It was revealed to the islanders that the public had been voting for their favourite couple, with the result seeing Tina & Chuggs leaving the villa. Tina had entered the show on day five, quickly coupling up with old flame Scott Thomas before he announced his voluntary departure from the show.

Chuggs arrived only last week alongside fellow bombshell Samie. Samie had found herself in a bit of a triangle with Luca and Grace after joining the villa, but was dumped alongside fellow former bombshells Danielle Seller after both were left single in the most recent recoupling.

Tina & Chuggs coupled up after the latest recoupling, when Chuggs chose to switch from Danielle to Tina. However, viewers watched as the pair engaged in some awkward flirting, which included Tina visibly swerving Chuggs as he attempted to kiss her.

The couple’s dumping did not come as a shock to fans as they were up again fan-favourites Harriet & Ronnie and Ekin-Su & Curtis. One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Hate to say it but it felt obvious with the strong couples they were up against."

The departure of Tina & Chuggs comes as the series moves into its final week, ith the finale set to air on Monday, February 17. Love Island All Stars continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX tonight (February 11).