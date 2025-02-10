Zara McDermott has taken to her Instagram stories to reveal that someone has been impersonating her on Snapchat and scamming people out of money.

Zara McDermott took to her Instagram stories and said: “I’ve had hundreds of messages today about someone apparently impersonating me on Snapchat and scamming people out of money? Just FYI I don’t use Snapchat at all. It’s not me behind this account and I’m so sorry if anyone has been affected by this! If anyone can send the account details that would be amazing so I can properly report it! Xxx”

Zara McDermott has recently been sharing photographs on Instagram from a trip to Bangkok. She recently wrote: “BANGKOK YOU WERE SPECIAL😭❤️ from my first ever cheese and ham toastie from 7/11, the mango sticky rice, and even the mosquito bites (all 700 of them❤️). I am so grateful to call this work and my job. This documentary series is going to be beyond incredible, thanks to my amazing production team who have made this possible. 🥺🩷 next stop, Pattaya, Koh Phangan & Phuket!!!!!!! 🌴”

Zara McDermott was in Bangkok to film for her upcoming documentary coming to BBC Three and iPlayer in 2025. According to a synopsis on the BBC’s website, “In this new documentary series made by South Shore Productions, Zara McDermott: Thailand (w/t) will explore the destination increasingly seen as a rite of passage for young Brits. Starting in bustling Bangkok and travelling to the party islands, with unprecedented access and a lively cast of characters, Zara will take a journey throughout the country to discover why hundreds of thousands of young Brits flock to this exotic location every year.”

Zara McDermott said: “I’m excited to discover a country that so many young people like me are heading to right now. There’s clearly a fascination with the nightlife, parties and stunning beaches - but there seems to be other intriguing reasons people are going to Thailand and staying.”

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson recently ended their relationship after five years. The couple still found time to celebrate Zara’s birthday in December of last year and Sam Thompson shared a gushing post where he wrote: “My best friend, and soul mate….some would say my person. I’m afraid you’re stuck with me forever 😂 happy birthday. I love you so much, and wow have I missed you over the past month! Here’s to another amazing year with you ❤️❤️❤️”