Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are set to appear on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show after their shock split.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality TV stars were still happily committed to each other when they filmed together for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, and the footage will still be aired. The pair took part in the Midnight Gameshow segment on the BBC One show, which sees the host burst into celebrities’ homes in the middle of the night to ask a series of bonkers questions.

An exclusive clip of their time on the programme together has now been revealed, weeks after they were said to have broken up. In it, Michael has walked into Zara and Sam in bed in their home in Chelsea, having just woken up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are left in further giggles when a member of their former Made In Chelsea cast, Mark-Francis Vandelli, also comes in. Michael then moves onto the game, quizzing Sam and Mark-Francis on ‘real world’ questions like how much a pint of milk costs. During the challenge, Sam can be seen looking quite loved-up with Zara, touching her shoulder and holding hands.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are set to appear on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show after their shock split. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This comes after sources said it would be ‘rather awkward’ to air the clip, amid the timing. The source added Zara and Sam may choose to avoid watching when comedian Michael’s new series of Big Show launches tonight (Saturday 18 January).

The Big Show is live on BBC One at 6:50pm. The show will feature Alan Carr, Jamie Oliver, Marti Pellow, Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott.

After five years together, the couple reportedly called it quits in December. The split is allegedly the result of a difficult year, that saw them both focusing on individual projects. Bosses for reality show Celebs Go Dating are also said to be eyeing Zara up for the 2025 season. The E4 series sees a group of famous faces throw themselves into the dating scene while being guided by experts.