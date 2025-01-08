Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have split ... but it might not look that way on TV. | AFP via Getty Images

Everyone has their embarrassing ex moments but most of us just have to cut them out of old photos or remove them from family WhatsApp chats - we definitely aren’t forced to watch them in bed on national television.

That’s the problem that could face the couple at the centre of one of the biggest recent celebrity splits thanks to a piece they filmed for a huge Saturday night favourite.

Former couple Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson face an "awkward" wait to see if their "in love" appearance on 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' will air.

The pair, who started dating in 2019, are now said to have gone their separate ways, but during their time together they filmed a 'Midnight Gameshow' skit on the BBC series and it's thought to be a waiting game to see if the BBC airs the segment or not.

A source said The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Zara and Sam were really happy and in love when they were surprised at home by Michael for his Midnight Gameshow.

"But now they’ve broken up it’s going to be rather awkward if the BBC chooses to air it.

“Obviously Zara and Sam enjoyed it so they are not kicking up a stink. But it is rather embarrassing to think they’re going to have to watch themselves back on telly when they were still together."

The eighth series of 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' is expected to get underway later this month.

The source added: "Their skit was really funny and they had such a great time with Michael so it would be a shame for it to be canned.

"Plus the new series starts really soon, so to cut it out would be a nightmare.

"Zara and Sam are having to sit tight and wait to find out."

Last month, the BBC confirmed an eighth season of 'Big Show', and revealed celebrities who will appear in the series include 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Sam, Holly Willoughby, Michael Sheen, Judi Love, Josh Widdicombe, Miranda Hart and Jamie Oliver.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "We are thrilled to have Michael McIntyre’s Big Show back on BBC One and iPlayer, it’s a show full of joy with laugh out loud moments and surprises on unexpecting celebrities...

"I cannot wait to see who Michael with his comedic brilliance will be waking up this series and who’s phone he will peek into.

"It really is unmissable on a Saturday night."

'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' airs on BBC One and returns this January.