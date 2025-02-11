A new Love Island All Stars bombshells has quit the villa just days before she was due to enter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season six star Leanne Amaning took to TikTok to tell her followers that she would no longer be entering the South African villa after backing out of the show at the eleventh hour. IN a video in which she shared the outfit she would have worn on the show, she said: “The more the show went on the less sense it made for me to go in there.”

Leanne also revealed that it “took so much persuading for me to give it a go and be open” after producers got in touch with the star again. In response to one fan in the comments, she added: “I just couldn’t enter that villa to suffer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Amaning was due to enter the Love Island All Stars villa in South Africa in the coming days but has quit the show before making her arrival. | Getty Images

Leanne was an OG islander on season six of the show, entering on day one. She had been coupled up with Mike Boateng until she was left single and was subsequently dumped on day 18.

Her revelation comes after two stars spectacularly quit the show on the air. Scott Thomas left the villa last week, telling the villa that he couldn’t “force connections”, with fellow islander Ron Hall following him out of the villa for similar reasons just 24 hours later.

Last night, viewers watched as two more islanders were dumped ahead of the final on Monday, February 17. Chuggs and Tina lost the most recent public vote, meaning that they have missed out on reaching the final.

Love Island All Stars continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.