Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen are expecting their second child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who met on the ITV show in 2016 and married two years later, confirmed the pregnancy in an emotional video posted on Instagram. The footage captures key moments from their journey so far, including Olivia holding up a positive pregnancy test and their two-year-old son, Abel, wearing a red jumper with the words "Big Brother 2025."

The post was shared with the caption:"A moment, a love. Baby no2 - we’re waiting for you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video also shows the Bowens celebrating the news over Christmas, dressed in matching pyjamas as they gathered around the Christmas tree, proudly holding up a baby scan photo.

In a video update, Olivia revealed that she had been keeping her pregnancy a secret before the official announcement. She said: “You guys I hated hiding things from you 🥹✨😭 I feel so happy & free & I’m about to take bumpy out & proud to the gym to celebrate 🥳I cannot even thank you enough times for the love. It’s breaking my lil heart - you don’t know how much it’s needed.”

The announcement follows Olivia’s recent revelation that they had been trying for another baby. Speaking to OK! Magazine before Christmas, she shared their hopes of expanding their family.

Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen are expecting their second child. | Olivia Bowen (Instagram)

"Me and Al really do want another child, but I guess it’s just when it happens … We are trying for one, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on why it’s not happening or when it will. But I would love another one and Alex would as well, but two is the limit! It’s mad enough with one."

The couple welcomed their first child, Abel, in June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Olivia embraced pregnancy the first time around, she previously opened up about struggling with body image after giving birth. Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast last year, she admitted that post-pregnancy changes were difficult for her.

"I knew when I got pregnant that was something that I would just lose my s** over after. I really ... I still struggle with it. But after I hated myself like beyond belief. Like really, really struggled with my body image. Pregnant - loved, loved, loved it.

And then the minute, that minute Abel was born and I was looking at myself in a completely different light, which makes no sense. The fact that you can look at yourself when you're pregnant and absolutely love the way you look and think, 'Wow, I'm incredible. I'm carrying this baby.'

But then after it was like I was comparing myself to other girls that were in the public eye, that had kids around the same time as me. And I was looking at them thinking: 'Oh my God, you look amazing' and not thinking about myself and thinking: 'I need to bounce back.'"