Love Island fans have been waiting to see if the All Stars cast will have their relationships put to the ultimate test.

Casa Amor has become one of the most iconic parts of the Love Island experience, with seemingly no one safe from having their head turned. The normal series sees our islanders split by gender and one group sent to the Casa Amor villa, with both groups meeting a whole new batch of girls and boys.

It is then up to our islanders whether they want to return to the main villa to recouple with their partner, or commit the ultimate betrayal and bring a new partner back without knowing what their original pairing has chosen. Casa Amor has undoubtedly provided some of the show’s most dramatic and shocking moments - so will there be a trip to the famous villa in Love Island All Stars season two?

Love Island bosses have revealed the reason why Casa Amor hasn't featured in Love Island All Stars. | ITV

Unfortunately for fans, there will be no Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars season two. The decision is the same as the previous debut series of All Stars, which aired in 2024.

The show’s executive producer Mike Spencer told The Mirror at the time: "We have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This give us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways."

He added that the shorter five-week run of All Stars compared to the main love Island series means that the concept of Casa Amor “doesn’t really work”. Mike said: "Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker."

It comes as former islander Amy Hart, who presents the companion podcast Love Island: The Morning After alongside fellow ex-islander Indiyah Polack, let slip that the final is coming sooner than viewers may have expected. Amy mentioned on the most recent episode that the finale was “two weeks away”, meaning that the final is likely to be on Monday, February 17.