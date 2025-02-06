Ever since Love Island couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split last August, fans have been desperate for them to get back together.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her Prime Video series Molly Mae: Behind It All, Molly-Mae Hague had spoken out about her desire to reconcile with her ex-partner Tommy Fury and father to her daughter, Bambi. In the third episode of the series, Molly-Mae said: "I probably haven't been honest with anyone in the situation because actually I've been holding on to the hope and the idea that as soul mates we will always come back together.”

She also said: "I didn't want this to happen. I don't want to not be together, and I know we can't be right now because he has to work on himself. It's so hard because all I want is to be with him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the documentary, Molly-Mae Hague spoke about Tommy Fury’s issues with alcohol and how she hoped that they would reconcile. It was also recently reported that the couple had shared a kiss on New Year’s Eve.

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together as fans seem to spot huge clue? Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

On August 14, 2024, Molly-Mae Hague took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram again to thank her millions of followers for their support and wrote: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

Fans are now convinced that the couple might have reunited. Tommy Fury posted his breakfast earlier this week which consisted of porridge and eggs. What he ate wasn’t the interesting bit, but the brown patterned table it was placed on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were excited about the table as it looked to be the exact same one Molly-Mae posted when she shared an M&S video she filmed with sister Zoe in November.

One fan said: "I knew the second I saw his [Tommy's] story, it was hers [Molly's]. Actually so happy."