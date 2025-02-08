Love Island winner Jessica Hayes has told fans that her second engagement in four years has come to an end as she confirmed her split from fiancé Zeb - just nine months after she gave birth to their daughter.

The 31-year-old had given birth to the couple’s daughter, Zendaya Rose, in May 2024 after they had lost a baby.

The star took to her Instagram page on Friday (February 7) to tell her 340,000 followers that she and Zeb have broken up and she has moved into a place of her own with her two children. Hayes is also a mum to four-year-old son Presley from a relationship woth previous ex-fiancé Dan.

In the caption of the post she wrote “life update”. The accompanying video showed her and her son and daughter going in to their new home which was filled with boxes. Over the top of the video she wrote: "POV (Point Of View), starting over with your babies, trusting in the universe that everything will be okay.”

Later in the video, Hayes is seen spending quality time with her little ones and they all admire a gallery wall filled with pictures of the three of them. She did not give any more details.

Fans were quick to offer words of support for the reality star, who won the first series of the ITV dating show back in 2015 with her now ex-boyfriend Max Morley. One person said: “It always works out, congratulations on your new home.” Someone else said: “You & the babes will be great Jess. All will turn out amazing.”

A third person said: “You’ve got this babe. One strong mama.” Someone who seemed to know her personally said: “So proud of you my babe I love you all endlessly.”

Hayes and Zeb had been romantically involved since the star and her previous former fiancé Dan Lawry decided split up 2021. Hayes and Zeb, who met through mutual friends, became engaged a year later. It is not known at the time of writing why they have separated.

It has been a tough few years for Hayes. She and Zeb lost their first child together in April 2023, three-years after she miscarried son Teddy at 19 weeks with ex-partner Dan.