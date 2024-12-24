Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight UK stars Amy Kenyon and Adam Nightingale have finally confirmed their relationship status after months of speculation of romance between the pair.

The couple met when they both took part in this year’s E4 dating show Married at First Sight UK - however, they were each matched with other people. Kenyon was partnered up with Luke Debono while Nightingale was with Polly Sellman.

They each made it all the way to the final vows, where couples must decide whether or not they are going to stay together outside of the experiment, with their respective spouses. However, they each decided that it was time to end their relationships. Kenyon made a particularly bold statement by choosing to wear a black dress to mourn the death of her marriage.

After they each ended their relationships, rumours of romance were sparked between them after they were seen getting close during Kenyons MAFS watch party, which took place as the hit reality show aired the final vows. They have also posted videos of each other on their TikTok pages, showing them enjoying days out together.

Yesterday (Monday December 23), they decided to host Q&A with their fans on TikTok - and they finally confirmed the truth of their connection. Posting the video, Kenyon captioned it: “Q & A time with @Adam Nightingale. We didn’t have many interesting ones to answer as 70% of them were asking if we’re together.”

In the video, the pair are sat side by side as they answer the questions which have been sent to them. The first question Kenyon read was whether or not the pair had slept together. She said no and Nightingale also repeated this.

The next question the reality star read was “are you together or not?” She immediately responded: "We aren't together” and then asked Nightingale "are we together?". "Don't think so," he replied.

It comes after Sellman confirmed earlier this month that she's no longer friends with Kenyon after the pair had a big row over her closeness to her former TV husband.