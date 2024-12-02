Married at First Sight UK 2024 bride Lacey Martin has had her say on her split from TV groom Nathan Campbell after he claimed he was ‘heartbroken’ by the end of their relationship.

The couple appeared to be one of the strongest couples on this year’s UK edition of the popular E4 dating show, and in fact they were the only couple who decided to stay together at the final vows.

So, fans were sad to learn last month that Martin and Campbell had seperated months after leaving the experiment. The pair remained silent on the reasons for their split after the news broke, but now Martin has had her say on the cause of the relationship breakdown.

She said she was hoping her TV husband would support her when she took part in Race for Life event, which she did in memory of her uncle, who died of cancer, and also for her mum, Maxine, who also had the disease but survived. But, things befan to unravel when he allegedly did not attend or even send her well-wishes.

Then, when he messaged him to ask him what was going on, she claims that she didn’t get a response but instead realised she had been blocked.

She told The Sun: “I genuinely didn't think he would do this to me. What we had was so real and special. “Nathan always used to say to me ‘oh, this is the relationship I've always wanted’, in terms of always laughing together, always dancing together. I could be my full self and he could be his, and I accepted him for him.”

“He's never had anyone, from what he told me, that's really gone above and beyond. And I just feel like, what thanks do I get? He's just blocked me, like I'm nothing, and that's what really hurts.”

Married at First Sight UK 2024 couple Lacey Martin and Nathan Campbell. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

She added: “I did try and make Nathan realise that when I've tried to reach out, like, even the strongest couples argue. But to completely withdraw and block me has broke my heart because despite our relationship, we had a good friendship and I just felt like I didn't deserve how he treated me.”

A week prior, Campbell had given an interview to Yahoo UK and said the reason for their separation was because they “both wanted different things”. He also implied that it was Martin who had decided to end their union. He said: ‘I went on the show to find love, and sometimes things don’t work out, but everything happens for a reason, and I’m so grateful for the time we shared together.”

He went on: “I have a lot of respect and care for Lacey. Whilst I was hugely disappointed by the breakup, and heartbroken, I respected her decision to part ways and I have nothing but love and good wishes for her.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything on the show, and despite what happened behind the scenes, I would still have chosen Lacey to be my bride, and I have nothing but respect and love for her.”

Fans praised Martin and Campbell during the show for their relationship, which seemed to be full of joy and love. Martin was also shown to work hard to understand how her husband’s ADHD diagnosis affected certain elements of his behaviour. Martin, whose twin sister Paige also suffered from the condition, researched the condition and how it affects relationships as she wanted to build a strong union.

Paige Martin is also no stranger to reality TV, specifically dating shows. She previously appeared on ITV 2 dating show Dress to Impress alongside Lacey and their mum Maxine as she looked for love. In the show, three unknown suitors bought outfits for her based on a brief she gave and she then had to choose her date based on the clothes they bought.

Both Paige and Lacey failed to find love on their respective dating shows, and it appears on their joint Instagram page, @martintwinies_, that the pair are both currently single. On her personal Instagram page, @lacemartin_, the MAFS star has shared an image to her Stories which reads: “Sometimes you don’t get what you want because you deserve better”.

In her interview with The Sun, TV bride Martin also accused Campbell of ignoring her during a recent MAFS cast party. “If he sees me come in, he goes into another room,” she said. “He don't look at me.”

She went on: “My mental health has gone really bad since this relationship, because he was my best friend. It's like you're grieving a person that's still alive because you went from 100 to zero, basically.

“I'm sitting here crying because we had such a good relationship and genuinely had feelings. And I feel like if you genuinely love someone, why would you want to let them go? Like, you would fight.

“I just feel like I don't recognise him anymore. I'm just hurt because I just feel like he didn't appreciate me in the end. And I really put myself out there to understand him, you know, the best I could. And I just thought, what have I got for it? I gave him my all. I genuinely did.” She added that she feels her ex “owes [her] an explanation.”

Campbell is yet to respond to the accusations.