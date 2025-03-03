TV bride Erica Roberts has hit out at trolls who have sent her nasty messages in the last week since the Married at First Sight UK reunion aired amid her on-going feud with fellow bride Sacha Jones.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Married at First Sight UK star Erica Roberts has addressed the ongoing drama surrounding her and fellow bride Sacha Jones, one week after the show’s 2025 reunion aired.

The reunion episode of the hugely popular dating show, which included cast members from the 2024 series and the 2023 series, saw previous brides and grooms attend a dinner party where they spoke about everything that has happened since their time on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts was a bride on the 2023 series while Jones was a bride on the 2024 series so they had not met until that dinner party, which was actually filmed in October 2024. The explosive episode saw several arguments take place and several revelations made.

Not all of those were aired, and one of those was a moment between Roberts and Jones where Roberts allegedly told Jones that her TV husband, Ross McCarthy, had messaged her while Jones was still with him and they were living together. In Robert’s podcast You and Me, which she hosts with Traitors star Meryl Williams, she spoke about the incident and said Jones supposedly “fell to the floor” when she heard the news.

One thing that did make the edit of the show was Jones speaking about how she has found faith since appearing on the show last year. This was also mentioned during Roberts’ podcast, which was released the day after the reunion aired, and some people acussed her of laughing at Jones’ religion.

Married at First Sight Erica Roberts (fourth left in the yellow dress) and Sacha Robers (second right in blue dress) have been locked in an online feud since the 2025 MAFS reunion episode aired. Photo by Instagram/@ericarobertss_. | Instagram/@ericarobertss_

"I tried to resolve this privately, but this has gotten way out of hand now," Roberts wrote in a post which she shared with her 116,000 Instagram followers yesterday (Sunday March 2). She went on: "I'm really struggling with all of this, I've tried to stay quiet and haven't been on my phone because all of this but a week later and she still isn't stopping." She then shared an attachment to a TikTok video link, adding "I hope this clears some things up and it can be put to bed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her TikTok, Roberts sat down with Williams to address the backlash from their podcast. Meryl strongly denied the accusation that the pair had mocked Jones for her religion, saying that she is a Christian herself. The pair said they giggled when Roberts referred to "God and stuff" because of her clumsy wording and not because they found belief in God funny.

Referring to what she said had happened when she told Jones about McCarthy supposedly sliding in to her DMs, Roberts went on: "I said she cried on the floor and now I’m being accused of mocking her religion which is absolute BS and something I’d never ever do."

Roberts also alleged that Jones had deleted comments on her own page which had supported page, which invited even more hate and led to “pack mentality”. The video has gained one million views since it was uploaded around 24 hours ago.

Jones own TikTok video about the situation, which she uploaded on Saturday (March 1), has 1.2 million views. In the video, she said Roberts’ claims that she fell to the floor upon hearing that her ex-husband McCarthy had contacted her during their relationship were completely false. She explained that she had merely sat on the floor to discuss the situation with Roberts as there was no space for her to sit on the sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her video, Jones also said she was unsure why Roberts had chosen to “attack” her because she had been “minding her own business” and “loving that Jesus made the edit”. Adressing the apparent mocking of her religion, she said: “I don’t think that’s nice.”

The feud with Jones follows on from even more backlash Roberts has received since the reunion episode aired, when she revealed that another groom Kieran Chapman, from the 2024 series, had stayed at her house and the two had shared a kiss.

During the dinner party, she appeared to tell Chapman’s ex wife, Kristina Goodsell, who was also present. She was therefore accused by fans of “blindsiding” Goodsell and “rubbing her nose” in their kiss as it had been made clear previously that Goodsell was very upset by the breakdown of her relationship with Chapman.

One fan asked on TikTok: “I don’t understand why Kristina had to know so bad ? Gave mean girl energy.” Roberts hit back and said: “It’s a tv show I was literally only invited to that reunion because that was my story and it was tea”, alongside lots of laughing face emojis. When another fan pointed out that Roberts could have declined the invitation, she said “not when there’s money involved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fan replied: “Come on girl! You can't be hard up at this point. Not everything is worth the money”. Roberts replied again and continued to defend her position. She said: “Turning up to a reunion of a show that I was very much part of and an opportunity to be back on tv is very much worth the £££ as this is my job.”