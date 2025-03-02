Police were called to the Married at First Sight Australia apartments after a heated row between a groom and his wife.

Paul Antoine punched a hole in a door following a row with his TV bride Carina Mirabile in scenes from MAFS Aus season 12 which have just aired in Australia, one day ahead of the series launching in the UK.

The trouble between the pair started when Mirabile told her spouse that she had previously slept with a famous US rapper. The couple were on their way home from a double date with another couple on the hit Channel Nine dating show, when Mirabile turned on the radio in their Uber and a song came on by US rapper Quavo. She then made the revelation about her dating past.

In a one-to-one interview with producers, the reality star explained: "I put on a song and I said a comment that I'd slept with this rapper and I didn't think it was awkward. Paul and I have spoken about our pasts so I didn't think there was an issue at all." But, when they got back to their apartment it was obvious that Antoine wasn’t happy.

The argument which followed between the pair was not caught by the cameras, but Mirabile described it in another interview with producers. "I was cuddling him and he was like ‘I just need space’, she recalled. "He obviously didn't like that. I turned around and went to bed and that's when he got really angry and he punched a wall."

Antoine was later seen crying as he apologised to his wife for his actions. "I just completely lost my nerves," he said. "She couldn't give me my space and I just absolutely lost it He continued and explained the incident in his own words: "I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door. It’s just not the right thing to do. It’s unacceptable, it’s disgusting. I’m still hating myself for doing this."

New South Wales police, who cover the Sydney area where the show is filmed, confirmed they launched an investigation into the incident. "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation," a police spokesperson told Sky News Australia. "As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter".

Staff members at Channel Nine, who air the show, have been holding crisis talks since the episode aired, according to Daily Mail Australia. As we know, however, MAFS is filmed in advance so while the scenes were only broadcast this week, they were filmed late last year.

A statement from Nine said: “Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul.

“Nine and Endemol Shine take their obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine also have an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support.

“This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, it does not end.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 will begin airing in the UK on E4 on Monday March 3 at 9pm. New episodes will follow every Monday to Thursday. In Australia, the show is airing on Channel Nine now. Check the local TV guide for dates and times.