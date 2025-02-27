Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is well underway and the couples have already faced numerous challenges - but they are about to be given a huge new test which is a show first.

The season is about half way through in Australia, and will begin in the UK on Monday (March 3), and as always viewers have watched or will watch, as the couples meet on their wedding day, go on honeymoon and then move in together as they see if their relationship can truly work in the real world.

As always, they are guided by the three relationship experts who paired them together; Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling. Once they live together, each week is themed to help couples focus on certain areas of their union. For example, there’s confessions week, where couples are asked to reveal secrets to on another to strengthen their bond and intimacy week, where spouses are encouraged to nuture the physical side of their relationships. In addition, there’s family and friends week, where the loved ones of the husbands and wives visit them to give their opinion.

But this year, for the first time in MAFS history, MAFS Australia is including what’s been described an international MAFS first by the show creators - Final Test Week. The twist has been teased by show's producers, who promise that it will cause chaos for the couples.

MAFS producer Alexandra Spurway said: “There is a choice that the individual has to make, and it’s make or break for their relationship. So it tests our couples in a way that makes them think about whether or not they’re going to make it work or yeah on the outside.” Meanwhile, fellow MAFS producer Josh Walsh said: “It has a big impact on at least one or more couples.”

During the Final Test Week, couples will be given the opportunity to swap their partner in a show first. Apparently, this will force participants to be confronted with the age-old question 'is the grass greener on the other side?'"

The new season of Married At First Sight Australia also includes some other big firsts for the series as among the cast is the show's oldest ever bride, 57-year-old Morena Farina. Pairings include Lauren and Eliot, Carina and Paul, Jamie and Dave, Katie and Tim, Sierah and Billy, Awhina and Adrian, Rhi and Jeff, Ashleigh and Jake, Tony and Morena, Jacqui and Ryan, Lauren and Clint and Teejay and Beth.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 will begin airing in the UK on E4 on Monday March 3 at 9pm. New episodes will follow every Monday to Thursday. In Australia, the show is airing on Channel Nine now. Check the local TV guide for dates and times.