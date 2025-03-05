When is Married at First Sight Australia next on? Episode release schedule including last reunion episode air date for season 12
Just over a month after it launched in Aus, season 12 of MAFS Australia has finally landed in the UK. The season began on Monday, (March 3), as UK viewers were finally introduced to the new group of Aussie singles who have signed up to marry a stranger.
We’re still getting to know which brides and grooms are paired together, and watching the all-important weddings, but there’s still plenty of exciting scenes ahead. We’ve got the honeymoons to come, as well as watching all the drama unfold as they move in to apartments together and meet the other couples at dinner parties.
Over in Australia, they are five weeks ahead of us with the viewing schedule as the season began over there on Monday January 27. So, here in the UK we’ve got lots of catching up to do.
Here’s all you need to know about the MAFS Aus UK viewing schedule.
What days is Married at First Sight Australia on?
MAFS Aus is on every Monday to Thursday on E4. It’s not on on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, unfortunately, and we already know the gap we feel very long because the MAFS producers have a proven track record of leaving us with some great cliffhangers on the Thursday night episode.
What time is Married at First Sight Australia on?
MAFS Aus will air at 9pm each night. Viewers can tune in live or stream later at a time to suit them on Channel 4’s On Demand service.
What is the Married at First Sight Australia episode release schedule?
So far, Channel 4 have confirmed the release schedule for the first eight episodes, which is as follows:
- Episode 1 – Monday March 3
- Episode 2 – Tuesday March 4
- Episode 3 – Wednesday March 5
- Episode 4 – Thursday March 6
- Episode 5 – Monday March 10
- Episode 6 – Tuesday March 11
- Episode 7 – Wednesday March 12
- Episode 8 – Thursday March 13
As in previous years, we expect all future episodes will continue to follow this pattern until the series is finished.
How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia are there?
It hasn’t officially been confirmed how many episodes are in season 12 of MAFS Aus, but the most recent season had 38 episodes so we can assume the latest season will be the same.
When will Married at First Sight Australia end?
Again, the official end date for the season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but going by previous season patterns we know that we’ve got around two months of MAFS drama to look forward to.
When will the Married at First Sight Australia final reunion episode air?
In the UK, the season 11 aired on Monday February 26 and the final episode, which was the reunion aired on Tuesday April 30. This suggests that we can expect the season 12 reunion final episode to air on Tuesday May 6.
