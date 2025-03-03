More details have been announced for new BBC dating show Stranded on Honeymoon Island, created by Married at First Sight and Love Is Blind producers, including that Davina McCall will be the presenter.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, which will see 12 unlucky-in-love singles matched onto couples and then sent to a deserted island on their honeymoon, was first announced last year. But, now it’s only a few weeks until the show deubts on the BBC more details have been released.

We now know the couples will be created at a speed dating event in London. They will then get married and immediately be sent to a tropical island to start their honeymoon - but it won’t be the idyllic luxury setting many newlyweds enjoy.

The BBC has teased that the newlyweds will be "isolated and pitted against the forces of nature" on remote beaches, as they face unexpected challenges. The show synopsis, which has just been released by the broadcast reads: “Fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live out their honeymoon together and fend for themselves with few resources. Together they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough. Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart? Will it lead to love or loathing?"

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, called McCall "the ideal addition to this bold and innovative dating reality show" and "the perfect guide for viewers as the couples embark on the love story of a lifetime".

So, what other key facts do we know about the show? Keep reading to find out all about the cast and host and also the release date and the trailer.

Who is in the Stranded on Honeymoon Island cast?

We don’t yet know anything about the 12 singles who are in the cast. As soon as the BBC releases information on them we will update this page.

Who is the Stranded on Honeymoon Island host?

The host of the show is Davina McCall, who will also act as a guide for the new couples. Speaking about the new show, she said: “"I am a serial matchmaker... So I jumped at the chance to host the BBC's new dating show. I can't wait to meet our couples and find out how they get on when they're Stranded on Honeymoon Island. For some it will be challenging and others, idyllic!!! Hopefully it's the start of some very beautiful relationships."

McCall is no stranger to reality shows as she has previously fronted Big Brother and is currently a judge on the Masked Singer UK. She’s also got experience with hosting dating shows as she’s presented ITV’s My Mum Your Dad and Channel 4’s Davina McCall’s Language of Love.

When is the Stranded on Honeymoon Island air date?

We don’t have an exact release date for the new dating show yet, but we do know that it’s due to land on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Is there a Stranded on Honeymoon Island trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for the show yet. When the BBC air one we’ll come back to this page and upload it here so you can watch it.

The series will have 12 hour-long episodes. We don’t know what the release schedule will be yet, but as soon as we do we’ll let you know.