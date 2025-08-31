Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson has spoken about how “emotional” she feels as her young son had to go for surgery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality TV star and relationship expert has two young children; seven-year-old son Vincenzo and five-year-old Eleonora, five. She shares them with husband of almost ten years Alex Di Pasquale, who she married in October 2015.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 44-year-old, who is best known for pairing famous faces with civilan dates on the hit E4 dating show, took to her Instagram to share a selfie from the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She looked like she was on the brink of tears as she wrote that one of her children was awaiting a procedure, but she did not say which child or what the sugery was for at the time.

“Is there a more vulnerable lonesome feeling than leaving your child as they go into surgery,” she asked in the caption. “I’m feeling even more emotional because everyone at Addensbrooke’s [Hospital] paediatrics is just so lovely.”

She later returned to her Stories with a positive update, this time sharing a selfie where she smiled at the camera and gave a thumbs up, writing: “All done. So relieved.”

Relationship guru and Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson. | Channel 4

Anna updated fans again in a video message after her “busy day”. She said: “I feel exhausted. I was up at the crack of dawn – before dawn actually, like 5am – obviously taking one of my little ones into hospital. But we’re all home and all is well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to thank fans for their support after reading through their messages. “So many other parents were really empathising with having to support your little one in surgery.”

She went on: “I just wanted to say I know lots of people have got kids with operations coming up, and honestly, hang on in there. It’ll be fine if it’s anything like the experience I had today. Just the best people looking after your kiddies. We’re very very lucky.”

This morning, Sunday August 31, Anna returned to her Instagram Stories to reveal it was her son who had needed to have surgery, but she still did not give any more details about the reason why.

Telling fans she was on her way to film a weekend TV show, she said: “So proud of how my little dude is recovering from his op. A happy boy with daddy this morning so I can relax and wear my work hat for the day.”