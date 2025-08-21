A heartbroken reality TV star has revealed that his sister passed away at the age of 56.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Rayment, who is best-known for his appearances on the ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex, took to social media to share the sad news of his sister’s death. Lisa Kempley was a popular make-up artist in Essex who died at the age of 56 on July 25.

Sharing an image of an order of service from her funeral, Ricky update fans on Instagram Stories. He said: “RIP my beautiful sister. You got the send off you deserved. Love you forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa’s death was confirm earlier this month, when a statement was shared on her social media pages. The statement invited loved ones to pay their respects at her funeral, saying: We are saddened to announce that our lovely Lisa passed away on Friday 25th July. We know she was truly loved by friends and clients alike and therefore want to extend an open invitation to attend her funeral service on Wednesday 20th August 2025, as detailed above.

Former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment has announces the sad new that his sister Lisa Kempley has died. | Getty Images

“Irreplaceable wife, mum, sister, daughter, friend and eyebrow queen.”

Some of Rickey’s former TOWIE castmates shared their condolences at the time. Jess Wright said: “I’m so so sorry. Sending so much love.” Fran Parman said: “Sending you all so much love. Lisa was just the brightest soul in the room. Beautiful lady inside and out. Thinking of you all. Xxxx”

Chloe Lewis added: “So sorry to hear this news, she’s was such a beautiful lady. Life is just so unfair sometimes, sending all my love to her beautiful family.”

Ricky featured on the ITV reality show from 2012 until 2015 as part of the show’s main cast.