Former reality TV star James Argent has been given a suspended prison sentence after he was arrested for pushing his beauty queen girlfriend down a set of stairs.

Argent, who was known as ‘Arg’ on the ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex, was arrested last week after an incident involving his girlfriend Nicoline Artursson in the Costa del Sol town La Cala de Mijas. Police apprehended the 37-year-old after neighbours called the police when they heard the 32-year-old former Miss Sweden beauty queen screaming from her apartment.

According to The Sun, Argent is said to have spent several hours in police cells before appearing in court the same day. He was handed a six-month suspended sentence for the incident. Argent was also given a two-year restraining order that prevents him from seeing or contacting Artursson.

A source told the newspaper: “James and Nicoline had a row that turned nasty and he pushed her over. He was arrested and taken to a station where he was put in the cells for a few hours.

“James complied with the police and the matter was resolved in the court on the same day. Their relationship is over and they can no longer speak or contact one another.”

According to reports, the domestic incident saw Argent turn aggressive and attempt to force Artursson out of her front door after the couple, who has been together for 11 months, spent time in her apartment. After the struggle turned physical, Argent is said to have pushed his then-girlfriend down some steps.

Artursson was hospitalised to be treated for her injuries. The Sun says that some source claim that Argent left her at the scene, but was arrested by police later that same day.

The former TOWIE star, who appeared on the show from 2010 until 2018, was taken to the Court of Violence Against Women in Fuengirola where he admitted to “mistreating” Artursson. Argent has since reportedly returned home to Essex, while Artrusson has remained in Spain.

A friend of the TV star told The Sun that he was “extremely sorry” for the incident, adding that he “never meant any harm”. They also said: “James said he was honest when he spoke to the police and told them everything that had happened.”