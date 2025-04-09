Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yazmin Oukhellou has shared a warning to her fans as she reveals she is on a trip after being rushed to hospital.

Former Towie star Yazmin Oukhellou has shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself in hospital, with a drip attached to the back of her hand. She captioned the video: “Don’t eat oysters,” followed by vomiting and crying face emojis.

Yazmin Oukhellou last posted a photo on her Instagram a day ago, she is pictured standing in front of red roses and an Hermes bag, she captioned the photograph “🌹🌹🌹🌹” In response to the photo, one fan wrote: “Living your best life 👏❤️,” whilst another wrote: “Super beautiful ❤️❤️❤️keep shining ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

How common is food poisoning from oysters?

According to the NHS, “Shellfish such as mussels, clams and oysters that are raw or not thoroughly cooked can contain harmful viruses and bacteria that can cause food poisoning. Thorough cooking usually kills any bacteria or viruses.

Former Towie star Yazmin Oukhellou is rushed to hospital and placed on a drip. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Most of the shellfish we eat is cooked first, but oysters are often served raw. Raw shellfish, particularly oysters, can contain low levels of certain viruses, such as norovirus . If you are serving oysters raw, be especially careful when buying and storing them.”

Who is Yazmin Oukhellou?

Yazmin Oukhellou used to appear in Towie but was reportedly axed from the TV show in 2019. In 2023, she was involved in a car crash that killed her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean.

Although she returned to the show again, Yazmin left Towie seven months after being involved in the car crash. An insider told The Sun at the time that “Yaz has decided to step away from the next series of Towie and focus on recovering from the trauma of what she has been through over the last year.

"She needed a break after everything to process what's happened, so she has decided to leave the show and will not be in the next series.

"The door is always open for her to return, and Towie bosses were keen not to lose her but totally respected her wishes and want her to put herself first.”