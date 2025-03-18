Former star of The Bachelor Sean Lowe has told his fans how he was left “fighting for his life” after being attacked by his resuce dog twice in 12 hours.

41-year-old Lowe, who has been married to his wife Catherine Giudici for 11 years, said that his newly adopted dog Moose hurt him twice over the weekend in an Instagram video he posted to his account on Monday (March 17).

"Born-again virgin” Lowe picked Giudici on the season 17 finale of The Bachelor. After getting married in the franchise’s first-ever live TV wedding in 2014, the couple welcomed two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, and a daughter named Mia.

Lowe was sat with Giudici while he recorded his video, in which he spoke directly in to the camera and showed his injuries. He began: “Hey everybody, so, I guess you could say our family has been through something pretty traumatic over the weekend. I’ve debated on whether or not we should share this publicly, but I just figured you guys are going to ask questions and probably see things, so I might as well get out ahead of it.”

Explaining the first incident, he went on: “On Thursday, I was having some friends of mine over to barbecue. Catherine took the kids to the mall, and we’re just barbecuing here on my patio, and it was a really nice night, so I had the doors and windows open, and some of the smoke from the barbecue started to drift inside, and our smoke alarm started going off.”

“So I grab a dish rag and I’m going over to waft the smoke away from the smoke alarm, because the siren was insanely loud. And as I’m holding the dish rag, Moose comes up and, like, bites it and kind of nips my finger really aggressively, which is something that he does not do. So, you know, I kind of gave him a, ‘no Moose’.”

The Bachelor star Sean Lowe (centre) has been attacked twice by his dog Moose (front), who his family adopted in January. Photo by Instagram/@seanloweksu. | Instagram/@seanloweksu

He said that Moose didn’t stop and his bites were so forceful that he ended up with holes in his shoes. He continued: “At this point again, there’s so much chaos going on with the alarm going off, I give him like a very stern like ‘Moose. No. No’.” But that didn’t stop the dog, and in fact that’s when he says he was properly attacked.

“And it was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me, and I don’t mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they’re scared or defensive. I mean, attacks me, and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm. And at this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off,” he said.

The TV husband said that he was then “bleeding badly,” but he was able to get Moose in to the back garden - but he soon came back inside. The star said he was left feeling like he was “fighting for his life”.

He said: “He comes back through the door and attacks me for a second time, and not trying to be dramatic, but I honestly just felt like I am fighting for my life here against a dog. Not just a dog. My dog, right? Like, he’s my dog. We’ve only had him for a little under three months, but like he’s my dog.”

Lowe said when he looked at the bite on his arm, he said it was “so deep” that blood was “squirting.” “My first thought is ‘I think that dog may have nicked an artery’,” he continued. “And we have the video - the video is way too violent. I’m not going to share that - but you hear me saying, ‘this is serious. You got to get me to a hospital. Call Catherine.’ And I thank God that my friends were there, because they were able to rush me to the ER.”

Some of the reality star’s friends rushed him to hospital and, once there, he received emergency medical attention and got stitches in “five or six different places” on his arm. He then returned home, by which time his other friends had cleaned up what he called a “literal pool” of blood inside his home.

A “heartbroken” and “confused” Lowe faced the reality on Friday morning that he couldn’t keep Moose anymore out of fears for his own safety and that of his wife and their three young chilren. Samuel is 8 years old, Isaiah is aged 6, while Mia is age 5.

Sean Lowe picked Catherine Giudici on the season 17 finale of The Bachelor. Photo by Instagram/@seanloweksu. | Instagram/@seanloweksu

He told his parents what happened and they offered to look after the children so Lowe could rest and recover. But, when they arrived at the house, Lowe was attacked for a second time by Moose.

Explaining the second incident, he said: “I’m waiting in the front yard for my parents to show up with the kids. They show up, and we’re getting the kids in the car so that they can go with them, and the next thing I know, I hear a ‘No, no, no, no.’ And it’s Catherine from inside the house. And I see Moose running out the front door.” The wind had blown the door open and Moose had dashed out.

Lowee added: “Going through a dog attack is pretty darn traumatic. Having to relive it less than 12 hours later, seeing that dog running straight at you is a feeling that I don’t think I ever want to experience again. Not to mention my arm was just useless because it was all stitched up and having a hard time moving it. And so there’s a split second where I’m looking at him and I’m just praying, like ‘please let it be the friendly Moose that I know’.”

But, that wasn’t the case. The reality star said Moose made “a beeline” for him and began attacking him “again and and again.” He said: “I’m just saying ‘no, no, no.’ And then my dad is in the front yard too, and I’m like ‘help, help!’ Just again, feeling ripping into my flesh. And again, I’m not trying to exaggerate, I certainly don’t want to come across as, like, a victim or anything like that. I’m just telling you how it happened.”

This time, Lowe was able to “wrestle [his dog] to the ground”. He said: “This dog is so strong, he’s so explosive, but I’m able to wrestle him to the ground. I’ve got a hold of his collar, but I know that he’s ripped my arm open, and I just know, like I’m fighting for my life here, like I feel like if this dog gets up, he is going to kill me.”

Lowe said that “in a panic” his mum shouted for neighbours to call the police. They did so, and also took his children inside their home quickly so they didn’t see anything. Lowe was able to sit on Moose to restrain him, where he had to remain for 10 minutes before police officers arrived.

“It took everything I had to control this dog,” he said. “And like, I’m 220 pounds. If it were anyone else, he would have killed my children or my wife, but I was able to hold him for 10 minutes until the cops came, and then the cops had a hard time getting control of him.”

Once Moose was taken away by authorities, Lowe went back to the hospital to get more stitches. He concluded his video to say “I don’t blame Moose a bit”. He added: “It wasn’t Moose’s fault. He — I think it’s clear — experienced a lot of trauma before we got him and had something neurologically wrong with him, where just a switch flipped and he turned into an absolute killer, which was so weird.”

Lowe added that prior to the attacks, Moose “really didn’t show any signs” that he would become violent. “He was great around my kids. He was great in the house. He was just an affectionate, lovable boxer,” he said.

The couple also called the rescue group he and his wife adopted Moose from afterwards and told them what happened. He said he also didn’t blame them. “They’re doing great work over there,” he said. There’s a lot of great dogs who need to be adopted, and I’m certainly an advocate for that. But even they admitted, like there was a past there that they were not privy to.”

Lowe said he will “have scarred arms for the rest of my life,” but said he “can live with that” because he’s “super grateful” it was him and not his wife or children that Moose attacked. “ He said that his family are upset by what happened, and that it means they’ve had to let Moose go. “We miss our dog as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog,” the dad-of-three said.

Lowe and Giudici adopted Moose in January. “Santa and Daddy took the kids’ requests for a dog for Christmas into consideration,” the pair wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are happy to add this 7 year old (we think) rescue boxer into our zoo. We hope he loves us as much as we have already grown to love him.”

”Previously, the couple rehomed a Bullmastiff puppy, Gus, in 2023 one year after adopting him. In a post shared on his Instagram Story at the time, Lowe said he and his wife had decided to rehome the dog because they were concerned after the dog “snapped at/bit” their daughter Mia.