Lionel Messi is Argentina’s captain - and perhaps still their best player, even at 37 years old. | Getty Images

Lionel Messi has been left out of Argentina’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

After helping his country win the World Cup in 2022, Messi has not been included in the squad for their upcoming qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil. Lionel Scaloni’s side lead the South American standings by five points going into the international break.

Messi, 37, is Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player with 112 goals in 191 appearances. He has also won the Ballon d’Or a record eight times - the majority of which came during his time at Barcelona - most recently lifting the trophy in 2023.

The World Cup holders can secure qualification for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico during this international window. But they will have to do so without their captain this time around.

Naturally a household name, fans in the MLS get wound up when Messi does not feature when they go to watch the games. He was recently rested for three games before coming off the bench to score in last week’s Concacaf Champions Cup victory at Jamaican side Cavalier.

Following Scaloni’s Argentina squad selection, Inter Miami has issued a statement explaining the forward’s absence.

A spokesperson said: “Messi underwent an MRI (scan) this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night’s match against Atlanta United. The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle.

“His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition.”