Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has split from his wife Dani.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and his wife Dani have decided to separate after eight years of marriage.

Goalie ter Stegen has been sidelined since September last year thanks to a knee injury, but following a lengthy stint away from Barcelona he will be returning to the Nou Camp as a single man.

The couple, who met in 2012, have two children together - Ben, five, and Tom, one. In a joint statement, they confirmed they will be co-parenting their children and have asked for privacy.

Their statement said: “After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us. Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment.

“We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect and appreciation as we always have. During this personal time, we kindly ask for your understanding and for respecting our privacy - especially that of our children.”

The German joined Barcelona back in 2014, replacing long-standing goalkeeper Victor Valdes. He has since played more than 400 times for the LaLiga giants, keeping 175 clean sheets along the way.

With Barcelona, Ter Stegen has won LaLiga five times, the Spanish Cup five times, the Spanish Super Cup three times, the Club World Cup and the Champions League.