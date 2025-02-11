Barcelona defender Mapi Leon has found herself at the centre of controversy after a clash with Espanyol's Daniela Caracas. | Getty Images

Barcelona defender Mapi Leon has denied wrongdoing after claims she inappropriately touched an opposition player.

In the 15th minute of the contest at Espanyol’s Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque ground, Leon appeared to touch the front of fellow defender Daniela Caracas’ shorts with her hand as the pair marked each other, then said something to her.

Espanyol released a statement saying what had happened was “unacceptable”, that it had led to Colombia international Caracas receiving abuse on social media, and that they hoped “these types of situations are treated with the seriousness they deserve.”

Centre-back Leon, who played for Spain at the 2019 World Cup as well as the 2017 and 2022 European Championships, subsequently issued a statement of her own via Barcelona, saying: “At no time did I, nor was it my intention (to), infringe upon the intimacy of my fellow professional Daniela Caracas. As the images show, it was part of a playing action in which she deliberately touches me and I touch her leg saying in reaction to the clash: ‘What’s up with you?’

“There is no contact with her private parts, and certainly no intention.

“I insist, it was just part of the game that does not warrant the importance that has been attached to it. The idea of touching the private parts of a colleague would never enter my head, it goes against my principles and I would never do such a thing.”

Leon also condemned any harassment Caracas was receiving online, regarding which she offered her “most sincere support.”

She added: “There has been noise and controversy surrounding my name, aimed solely at damaging my image and principles…I am deeply upset and disappointed, and hence reserve the right to take legal action against whomsoever might be seeking to exploit this strictly footballing incident to cause me damage and continue spreading unfounded accusations.”

Espanyol’s statement said: “We wish to express our complete discontent with, and condemnation of, the events that took place last Sunday - in this game, there was an action that we consider unacceptable and that should not be overlooked.

“During the match, FC Barcelona player Maria Pilar Leon, whilst jostling with Daniela Caracas, made a gesture with her hand that violated the privacy of our player.

“Although Caracas was unable to react at the time due to the impact of the situation, later, after assimilating what had happened, she became aware of the seriousness of the gesture, but chose not to react angrily in order to avoid a disciplinary sanction that would harm the team.

“In addition to what happened on the pitch, there was a regrettable response on social media, where our player was been the target of insults from hundreds of profiles.

“We defend our player and condemn any act that threatens the integrity of footballers on the field. We firmly believe in respect and sportsmanship as fundamental values of football, and we hope that these types of situations are treated with the seriousness they deserve.

“In addition, we have made the club’s legal services available to our player in the event that she wish to take legal action.”