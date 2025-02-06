Ex-Manchester United and Barcelona star sentenced in court for drink driving
The ex-Man United and Barcelona winger has been given a four-month suspended prison sentence after being pulled over by police for “dangerous driving” in Monaco.
Appearing in court yesterday (February 5), Memphis Depay was slapped with a a four-month suspended sentence, a €9,000 (£7,500) fine, and a two-year driving ban in the country.
His sentence came after an incident last August when Depay was on holiday in Monaco. After visiting two nightclubs, he decided to drive his Rolls Royce instead of taking a taxi. Police stopped him in the early hours of the morning and gave him a breathalyser test, which showed a blood alcohol level of 1.01 per millilitre - above Monaco’s legal limit.
Depay, who now plays for Brazilian club Corinthians following his release from Atletico Madrid last summer, addressed the situation on Instagram and issued an apology.
He said: “Last summer, during my vacation in Monaco, I made a mistake and decided to drive home after having a drink in a restaurant. I should have gotten into a taxi instead, but I didn't.
“That's why I want to apologise and take full responsibility for my actions. 2024 was a year of lessons and I will definitely learn from this. In 2025, we will do better.”
Depay is well known to Man United supporters, having played for the club between 2015 and 2017. He was signed by manager Louis van Gaal, just a year after the two worked together to help the Netherlands finish third in the 2014 World Cup.
However, his time at Old Trafford was largely disappointing, with the forward managing just seven goals in 53 appearances before moving to Lyon after two seasons. Although his personal accolades were lacking, he lifted a fair amount of silverware, winning the FA Cup, Europa League, and League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.